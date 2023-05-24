A 13-year-old was injured Tuesday night in what appears to have been an accidental shooting, a Baton Rouge police spokesperson said.
The shooting happened in the 4500 block of Sherwood Street, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely Jr., police spokesman.
The juvenile was taken to the hospital in serious condition, an EMS official said.
McKneely said family members at home heard a gunshot and the juvenile came out from another room, wounded.
The injury is considered non-life-threatening, McKneely said.
The case is under investigation, he said.