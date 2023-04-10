All lanes of I-10 East are open now, after a fire on an 18-wheeler, at South Acadian Thruway, closed two lanes for about an hour Monday morning, but traffic remains backed up on I-10 East and I-110 South, the Department of Transportation and Development said at about noon.
No injuries from the fire, which was contained to the truck cab and extinguished, have been reported, said a Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesperson.
Congestion on I-10 East has reached La. 415, at Lobdell, while congestion on I-110 South has reached Government Street, the DOTD said.
Baton Rouge Fire Department spokesman Curt Monte said it was possibly an issue with the brakes that started a fire that reached the cab of the truck.
This is a developing story.