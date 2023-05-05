Robert Brothers LLC completed the $1.2 million purchase on Thursday, May 4, 2023, of this 89.5-acre tract at the Interstate-10/La. 44 interchange in Gonzales. La. 44 runs north-south in this image. The tract is outlined in blue. A Popingo's gas station can be seen on the west side of La. 44. Held by a prominent landowning family with interests in gas stations and oil distributing, Robert Brothers has long-term plans to turn at least part of the tract into a commercial and light industrial center. The land has significant wetlands and a bayou running through it that could limit development, according to parties to the sale. The family company already owns the corner tract that touches I-10 and La. 44, also known South Burnside Avenue.