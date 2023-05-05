A nearly 90-acre tract at the Burnside/Interstate-10 interchange in Gonzales was sold this week for $1.2 million and is being eyed for a future commercial and light industrial complex, the new owners say.
The purchase by Robert Brothers completed an 18-year effort to unload the wetland-heavy property and finish the dissolution of the land-owning Interstate Properties Partnership, according to land and court records in Ascension and East Baton Rouge parishes.
"I've had it on the market more than 18 years, and the sale finally happened yesterday," Mark Hebert of Kurz & Hebert Commercial Real Estate, said Friday. Hebert represented Interstate Properties, the Baton Rouge company that had held the land since the mid-1970s.
The Burnside property had had prior purchase agreements, Hebert said, but they didn't result in sales after potential buyers estimated the cost for wetlands mitigation, the need for dirt fill and other factors to develop the low-lying land. In addition to wetlands, the property has a small bayou running through it.
Reflecting the expected development cost, the land sold for $13,500 per acre, well less than the several hundred thousand dollars per acre that more prime sites along interstate highways in the region can go for.
The site is on the way to River Parishes Community College, close to continued commercial and light industrial development along La. 30 and La. 44 in Gonzales and near neighborhoods such as Pelican Point, Pelican Crossing, Conway, Oak Lake and Riverton.
The deal adds to the 15 acres that Robert Brothers already owns at the northeast corner of the I-10 interchange.
Robert Brothers is a land development company, one of several businesses held by members of the prominent Ascension Parish family. The Roberts have interests in restaurants, insurance, gas stations and oil distribution, along with landholdings.
Parish Councilman Joel Robert is the son of Al Robert, one of the previous generation that has ownership interests in the business. Company officials said Joel Robert does not have a direct ownership.
Located in Gonzales, the land falls under the city for all development review but drainage, which would be done by the parish.
Peter Graffagnino, comptroller for Robert Brothers, said the business has been negotiating the purchase of the 89.5 acre tract for several years.
He said the company is still working on long-term plans to develop the combined 105 acres into a commercial and light industrial complex. The combined properties have about 1,000 feet of frontage both on La. 44 and I-10, he said.
"It should be a nice development, but we're going to take our time and get this structure right," Graffagnino said.