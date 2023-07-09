June 16 was a routine day for the lifeguards working at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon when the shrill blast of a whistle pierced the air.
Head lifeguard Marlin Loveless, 20, responded to the scene in the pool by the aquatics park’s yellow and purple slides when he saw a woman who was struggling to breathe collapse into the water. Then, Loveless’ years of training took over.
“In all my three years, this is the first time I've had to use the training that we prepared for,” Loveless said. “We knew what to do in the moment, and we just had to save the woman. That was the main thing we were all thinking: ‘Save the woman.’”
Loveless jumped into the pool to assist another lifeguard with pulling the woman from the pool and onto the ground as a single, long blast of a whistle was sounded to alert aquatics manager Daniel Burg to the emergency.
First responders were alerted, and Burg sprinted onto the scene where he found the woman struggling to breathe on her own.
As Loveless worked to clear space around the scene, Burg performed rescue breathing in an attempt to stabilize the woman. After two minutes, Burg reassessed the woman and she had stopped breathing on her own and had a weak pulse, according to an incident report.
Despite being an American Red Cross instructor and trainer for the past 15 years working at aquatics facilities across the country, Burg, 33, said the situation was the most dire he had ever seen.
“We’re prepared for these situations,” Burg said. “But when it happens, you just have to react to save that life. That’s what’s going through our head.”
Burg then began to perform CPR while Loveless and the facility’s other head lifeguard retrieved an automated external defibrillator. But before defibrillation was needed, the CPR worked and the woman’s breathing and pulse returned as EMS arrived on scene, according to the report.
The multiple lifeguards on scene could only watch in shock as the woman was whisked away in an ambulance just minutes after a normal day of work devolved into an emergency.
“Everyone was feeling down,” Loveless said. “We didn’t know (if she was OK). We did the best that we could and that’s all I can ask for out of the other head guards and my manager.”
It took about 24 hours before the staff on scene learned the woman was stable, alert and expected to be discharged from the hospital that same day, Burg said.
As the head of a staff of lifeguards generally between the ages of 16 and 22 working their first jobs, Burg said he was proud of the way his employees responded to the situation.
The staff was honored during BREC’s last Board of Commissioners meeting in June.
Emergencies like that of June 16 are exceedingly rare at BREC’s aquatics facilities, particularly life-or-death situations, Burg said.
BREC’s lifeguards take a 26-hour course on CPR, water rescues, first aid and choking scenarios at the beginning of every summertime season. That training is refreshed throughout the season with one-hour weekly classes to ensure the lifeguards' skills are sharp, Burg said.
Most lifeguards never use that training on the job, but the information is drilled into their heads to make responding to an emergency feel like second nature, Burg said.
Many of BREC’s young lifeguards join the staff as a way to get a head start on training to join professions like firefighting, EMS and nursing, Burg said.
Burg became an American Red Cross instructor and trainer after he came to the aid of a woman experiencing heat stroke at Disney World while he was in college studying aerospace engineering and architecture, he said. After literally dragging the woman into an air-conditioned building because first responders took so long to arrive, Burg decided to dedicate his life to training people how to be first responders during their day-to-day lives, he said.
“That’s the whole goal of being a Red Cross Instructor trainer,” Burg said. “Teaching these people and teaching them to teach others. It’s a stepping stone that can hopefully save more lives in the long run.”
This is Loveless’ third season as a lifeguard. During the June emergency, he said his mind was blank except for the thoughts of past training.
“This was the first time I ever had to use it,” Loveless said. “I never thought we would have to use it, but I'm grateful that we did.”
For residents planning a visit to any public pool this summer, Burg reminded them that "everything a lifeguard does is preventative."
"We enforce rules so you don’t get hurt," Burg said. "We stand at the bottom of the slide so you don’t drown. We all hope nothing goes wrong, but we train so we're ready if it does."