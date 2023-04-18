From telescopes to DVDs, libraries in East Baton Rouge Parish already have a lot more than books ready to be checked out by the library card-carrying public — and the collection is about to grow a little larger.
Litter pickup kits containing all the necessary supplies to organize a local cleanup become available for checkout at seven East Baton Rouge Parish Library branches beginning on Saturday, the agency said in a news release Monday.
"Imagine the largest ice chest you've every seen -- it takes two people to pick it up," Assistant Library Director Mary Stein said. "It's filled with 24 grabbers, 24 vests, trash bags ... we even threw in some sanitizing solution bottles in there. That's plenty for a neighborhood pickup day."
Residents with library cards will be able to check out the kits for one week from the Baker Branch, Bluebonnet Regional Branch, Carver Branch, Greenwell Springs Road Regional Branch, Main Library at Goodwood, Scotlandville Branch, and Zachary Branch.
The kits are provided by Keep Louisiana Beautiful, which supplies and restocks litter cleanup kits at more than five dozen libraries across the state.
Stein's involvement on the Brighten Up Baton Rouge litter task force, organized by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, and local businesses prompted her to organize the partnership with Keep Louisiana Beautiful, she said. Broome named litter abatement as one of her priorities for her second term and organized the task force in October after community outcry about the amount of litter around the parish.
Through the mayor's task force, the library already provides residents with information on the harm litter can cause in the community, Stein said.
"By serving on the task force, it's made me think about how we can be more intentional and strategically push out the importance of litter abatement to the community," Stein said. "So many people ... interact with us, as a communication agency, it made sense to us to share this information."
Residents can now organize a local cleanup, check out supplies from the library and request Department of Public Works staff to collect the full trash bags through the Brighten Up Baton Rouge website, brightenupbatonrouge.com.
Jennifer Richardson, founder of volunteer litter cleanup group Keep Tiger Town Beautiful, said efforts that make it easier to get more of the community involved are always welcome.
"I'm in favor of anything that keeps litter off the streets and gets people involved in the effort," Richardson said. "It's addicting once you get started, and we need to get people addicted to picking up litter."