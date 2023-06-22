In a public meeting Thursday night, Livingston Parish Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert accused council chair John Wascom of sexually harrassing Talbert's stepdaughter, a former parish employee.
During a routine discussion about changing funding sources for a clerk working at the council office, Talbert and Wascom broke into an argument. During the heated exchange, Wascom said Talbert was "out of order."
Talbert fired back: "You were out of order when you stuck your hand up my daughter’s shirt."
The council chamber erupted at the accusation, with some calling for Talbert to be ejected — though ultimately the meeting adjourned without further disruption.
In an interview after the meeting, Wascom vehemently denied the accusations.
“Everything that he has had to say has been nothing but bulls***, and everybody on the council knows about it,” he said. “Garry Talbert is the most evil, conniving, manipulative, self-serving politician I've ever met."
In his own interview after the meeting, Talbert accused Wascom of creating an atmosphere for harrassment.
"At a party, at a Christmas party, he stuck his hand down my daughter’s shirt," he said. "It has been an arm's-length deal with me trying to navigate this thing. I am fed up. They are trying to sweep this under the rug."
Both Talbert and Wascom said there was an internal investigation into the incident, which resulted in no finding of wrongdoing. Wascom believes this clears his name, while Talbert argues the investigation was flawed from the beginning.
"Nothing was there," Wascom said. "It’s just a disgruntled employee, and her daddy is the problem. She got fired, she came back to work, then she quit again."
Talbert, however, argued the investigation relied on people who were biased against his stepdaughter and that the retaliation needs to be addressed in the open.
“I think the public needs to know exactly what’s going on in this particular situation and why we have lost a very knowledgeable employee,” Talbert said.
The stepdaughter, Lauren White, was a parish clerk. In a complaint filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in April, she alleged Wascom harrassed her in the form of "unwelcome touching," a copy of the complaint obtained Thursday shows.
The incident allegedly occurred at a Chirstmas party at Sullivan's Steakhouse for council members and office staff, according to other internal documents.
White, Talbert's stepdaugther, alleges in the complaint she told her supervisor about the incident the next business day, but no further action was taken. When the sexual harassment issue resurfaced in 2022, human resources asked her to write a statement and launched an investigation, the complaint says.
White says she was fired later that year, but then reinstated. As her work environment grew worse, Wascom was appointed chairman of the Parish Council, which made him her boss.
“I had no one to protect me from an increasingly hostile work environment,” she wrote in the complaint. “Therefore I was forced to submit my resignation.”
White resigned in April.
"This happened to me and the Parish refused to acknowledge it," White said in a comment Thursday. "What happens to the young ladies that are sexually assaulted by someone in power that don't have people that stand up for them?"