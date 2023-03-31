Editor's note: As debates over library books unfold throughout the state, we talked to parents on both sides of the issue about why they became involved and what they believe is at stake.
Catlin Roberts, 36, is a mother of four who lives in Watson. A Live Oak High graduate, she has been a lifelong patron of the Livingston Parish Library system.
Through her children, who range in age from 10 to 16, Roberts has become more active at the library in recent years.
She first heard about efforts to restrict certain books last summer when there was a content discussion slated for a local library board of control meeting. The content in question ranged from a preschool-level picture book about transgender identities to a dating guide for teenage boys.
The Livingston Parish president later sent a letter to the board asking them to move sexually questionable content from the children’s and young adult sections. But the board said they already have a procedure for content review.
Roberts acknowledges there are some materials that are inappropriate for children, but added "censorship is a slippery slope."
She explained that if it becomes acceptable to move or restrict books intended for kids, officials will be opening a door that could lead to more severe censorship.
"If you decide that books written for gay and transgender children are too much for children, even though their audience is children, [and] we’re going to put them in the adult section...now their intended audience is never going to see themselves in literature,” Roberts said.
She believes the library is for the entire community, so it's her responsibility to pay attention to the material her children check out.
Roberts also suggested the current debate around content seems to be fueled in part by politics during an election year. She fears that these discussions might one day lead to efforts to defund the library.
"If our library is as good as it is — and it really is — why are we saying there’s all these problems?"