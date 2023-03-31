Editor's note: As debates over library books unfold throughout the state, we talked to parents on both sides of the issue about why they became involved and what they believe is at stake.
Tori Hymel, 35, of Watson is a mother to two children, a 9-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, and often takes them to the library to find books. Her son, an accelerated reader, is running low on new books to read in his age group and will soon start pulling from the young adult section for his literature.
Hymel, who believes some books in that section contain content too sexually explicit for minors, worries what her son might see if he peruses that area.
“If he goes exploring for a book outside of his specific reading level, I’ve got to be very careful that he doesn’t stumble across this type of material,” Hymel said. “That was very alarming for me.”
Hymel said she had been following national library debates prior to any discussion over libraries in Livingston Parish, and then she met with a friend who had checked out some graphic novels and sexual health books from the young adult section.
She described the books as containing sexually graphic descriptions and illustrations of how to enhance pleasure during sexual acts, which she believes is inappropriate for minors to see.
“If you’re going to educate on the process and the results of certain sexual acts… that’s one thing,” Hymel said. “But when you’re sitting there and describing how to enhance the experience, that’s smut.”
Hymel has attended almost every library board meeting since, often livestreaming the meetings on her personal Facebook so others can see what’s going on.
Hymel doesn’t want to see libraries or their librarians attacked, she said; she also doesn’t want non-sexual LGBTQ+ content moved, either. Hymel hopes to see books with sexually graphic content moved to the adult section so her children aren’t accidentally exposed to it.
If changes aren’t made, Hymel said she’ll have to adapt – she wants to give her children the freedom to find books for themselves, but may have to resort to selecting books online beforehand.
“I don’t want to take anything away from their experience, but I’m going to have to if I’m going to be a diligent parent and protect them in our values,” Hymel said. “It’s a shame to have to say that, but you have to take on ‘helicopter mom’ a bit more seriously.”