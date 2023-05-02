The Livingston Parish Assessor's Office is seeking to raise a millage rate, potentially generating more than $100,000 in additional taxes, officials said.
The Assessor’s Office is holding a regular meeting at 10 a.m. Wednesday to “consider levying additional or increased millage rates without further voter approval,” according to a press release from the office.
Officials are seeking to roll forward a 1.80 millage to 2, according to Amber Cunningham-Colona, an ad valorem specialist at the Assessor’s Office.
She explained the office can roll the millage forward but hasn’t, “so we have to roll it forward or lose it.”
The millage is strictly for the Assessor's Office, she added.
Officials estimate the amount of tax revenue to be collected in the next year from the increased millage will be $1,348,495.24.
“The amount of increase in the taxes attributable to the millage increase is $134,849.52,” the press release said. Cunningham-Colona clarified the number is the difference between rolling the millage forward from 1.80 to 2.
The meeting will be held at 20400 Government Blvd. in the town of Livingston.