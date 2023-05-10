In the wake of a federal lawsuit over Livingston Parish's zoning laws filed by the developer of the Deer Run subdivision, the parish council has called a special session to discuss suspending their planning and zoning commission's activity after the board approved a second plan for the contentious project.
Planning and zoning had approved a second map for the Deer Run subdivision last Thursday, despite resident fury over the development.
The special meeting will be held Thursday, May 11, at 5 p.m. — an hour before the regularly scheduled council meeting — and will discuss suspending the planning and zoning commission's activity pending an "investigation into possible improprieties or conduct in violation of the law," according to a public notice.
The looming liklihood of Deer Run, a large 2,000-lot subdivision slated for 4-H Club Road across from Hillon Hood Road, has cast a shadow over zoning discussions and mounting development anxieties in the past year. Residents have pushed back against the proposal for months, fearing building so many homes in an area already facing infrastructure challenges would worsen flooding and traffic problems.
Tensions increased over several months after councilwoman Erin Sandefur introduced a zoning map that would set new restrictions on building in her District 5 — which is where Deer Run will be built. However, according to an attorney with the Taylor Porter law firm, the property slated for Deer Run was zoned in a way that differed from the original approval of the subdivision's preliminary plat, potentially jeopardizing the project.
Zoning has been touted by some on the parish council as a way to rein in development and allow for controlled, responsible growth. Residents have generally supported zoning regulations, though increasingly frustrated developers have expressed discontent with the rapidly changing building laws in the parish that have hemmed in their efforts to move forward with some construction.
Tom Easterly, the attorney with Taylor Porter, penned a letter to the parish council in late April detailing his concerns, as well as suggesting the governing body did not follow state or parish laws when enacting their zoning ordinances. He threatened, on behalf of unnamed developers, to sue the council if they did not repeal the District 5 zoning map. He later revealed at least one of his clients to be Ascension Properties, Inc. — the Deer Run developer.
In the following days, council members did not repeal the district's zoning map, despite the effort of councilman Maurice "Scooter" Keen to revoke all four maps that had been passed with the intention of starting the zoning process again from scratch. Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks even acknowledged that, in his conversations with the parish attorney, it appears the council did not follow the required laws in the zoning process.
Last week, Ascension Properites filed a federal lawsuit against the council and several individual council members, following through with the threat to sue.