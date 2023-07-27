As some Livingston Parish council members push urgently to block large new neighborhoods, others are insisting the council slow down and make clearer plans before passing a development moratorium — or risk opening the local government up to yet another lawsuit.
Roughly a year after the parish council approved a 60-day development moratorium, several council members have pushed to revisit the idea, this time possibly freezing new subdivisions for anywhere from 12 to 24 months.
The council will vote Thursday on whether to pass a yearlong development moratorium, which supporters say would allow council members to tackle zoning issues and edit local building laws without having to race against the clock before a new, massive neighborhood is submitted.
The looming vote comes after a year of often-tense council meetings filled with frustrated residents arguing that the fast pace of growth in the region is overcrowding their schools and roads, straining the community's infrastructure and increasing flood risk.
"We have had mass chaos in the last six months. You know what the problem is? It’s the way these regulations are written,” said District 9 Councilman Shane Mack, the proposal's sponsor, during a recent meeting. “The best thing to do is put the moratorium in place and get started.”
But the parish faces a federal lawsuit from a developer arguing the council has not followed state and local law in passing zoning rules and has arbitrarily interfered with its project.
Some council members want to hold off on a moratorium vote until a contractor the council hired can create a full plan and timeline for what work will be done while development is paused. If they move forward without that plan, the council members fear they will give more legal ammunition to their critics.
“I do have a concern that the moratorium, as it’s written right now, I’m really just concerned about it getting challenged,” Talbert said. “I think that you’ve got to identify what the scope of the work is and the timeline so you know.”
'Mass chaos'
Members of the parish ordinance committee continue to tinker with the precise language of the moratorium proposal. But it would, at minimum, halt the submission of preliminary plans for subdivisions in which the property is being subdivided into more than 50 lots or more than 100 acres.
The moratorium would exclude commercial development and last for 12 months, although Mack bandied about a potential time frame of up to two years during a recent ordinance committee meeting.
Mack faced strong opposition to the moratorium from District 2 Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert, who has long been wary about tough restrictions on development.
Talbert first found fault with a line in the draft extending the moratorium to construction plans or drawings. He argues that is unfair to developers who have invested time and money in the required studies to follow local laws — and was also legally questionable.
"Once they’ve started spending money on that development, then you’re going to come in and say OK, everything’s ready but I’m not going to accept your construction plans anymore," he said. "I don’t think that will pass judicial review.”
Mack, for his part, said he would strike the language from the draft — but Talbert also noted the exclusion of commercial development and the 50 lot/100 acres requirement would be found legally "arbitrary" if they don't find a way to justify them.
District 8 Councilman Randy Delatte sided with Talbert, calling on planning expert Stephen Villavaso, of urban planning firm Villavaso & Associates LLC, to lead future meetings and develop a timeline and outline for how long the required zoning and ordinance changes will take. Delatte also said he felt like he was not "ready for a moratorium at this time.”
“I feel confident there’s not enough votes to adopt an ordinance, a moratorium,” Delatte said. “We may have just jumped the gun a little bit, because if you don’t have the plan, how do you know what to do?”
'It's so much more than zoning'
Mack spent Tuesday evening listening to Talbert and Delatte, but countered their measured caution with a sense of urgency.
While he said he understood Villavaso would provide a timeline within the next two weeks, determining all the modifications that could be made to the parish's laws could take months — critical time they couldn't waste.
“Let’s take time out, put the moratorium in place to protect the people while the council and the planning commission and the professionals work to resolve all the issues that we currently have,” he said. “Without the moratorium and the protection ... a gigantic subdivision comes in and it overcrowds the school system. It has a toll on the quality of education the people get.”
District 5 Councilwoman Erin Sandefur, who has been a strong advocate for zoning and pushed for the moratorium, added that they are not seeking to halt development merely for zoning considerations.
“It’s so much more than zoning," she said. "It’s the zoning regulations, it’s the master plan, it’s impact fees, roads, school, drainage — it’s so much more.”
According to Talbert, Mack's moratorium will be more likely to pass if it's tied to Villavaso's scope of work and clear timeline, identifies problem areas and excludes projects developers already have a vested interest in.
Mack seemed to waver at the end of the meeting as two audience members spoke forcefully in support of a clear plan before a moratorium was passed, asking them if they saw a timeline in two weeks would they support the measure. Both said they would have to see the plan before advocating for a development freeze.
Just before adjournment, Mack made his final pitch.
“We have needed a moratorium in Livingston Parish for 12-24 months for the last five to six years, and we could never get enough support from administration and the council and everybody else to do it," he said. "Now’s an opportunity, OK? Let’s go work together as a team to put this in place.”