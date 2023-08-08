A Livingston Parish councilman has called for an override of the parish president's veto of the recently passed 12-month development moratorium.
District 8 Councilman Randy Delatte, who is running for parish president, rebuked sitting Parish President Layton Ricks' decision to veto the moratorium late Tuesday. Ricks had raised concerns about legal challenges the parish could face in light of the construction freeze.
“You’re either with the citizens who live in Livingston Parish, or you are with the out-of-town developers that come in here to rape our parish for a profit," Delatte said in a statement. "By vetoing the moratorium, Mr. Ricks has shown which side he is on.”
Delatte said he will call for an override vote Thursday during the scheduled council meeting.
The moratorium would have temporarily halted the submission of all new site plans for subdivisions that include more than 50 lots or cover more than 100 acres. It also would have covered multi-family developments, thanks to a last-minute amendment made the night the measure was approved.
"There is no conceivable reason to veto this moratorium, unless the administration wants it to be easier for developers,” Delatte added.
Ricks responded to Delatte's criticism Tuesday evening.
"For Mr. Delatte to want to support a moratorium that we have been told by our Legal representative could cause us to be sued and lose because of the violation of the Fair Housing Act, let alone spending our taxpayers' dollars just for votes is totally irresponsible and pretty sad," he said.
District 1 Councilman Jeff Ard, who is also running for parish president, has proposed an alternative moratorium that would last for 120 days and theoretically satisfy the legal concerns Ricks had raised. Ard said he consulted Stephen Villavaso, a planning expert hired by the council, to help draft the moratorium language.
In his Tuesday comments, Ricks said he would not veto a moratorium that meets Villavaso's approval.
Delatte called this version a "phony-torium," and labeled it "a political stunt."
"Under this proposal...more than 14,000 new homes could be built immediately in Livingston Parish. [It] seems designed to help political donors rather than the people of Livingston Parish,” he said.
In addition to a veto override, Delatte is calling to "throw out" Ard's moratorium proposal too.
Ard did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
This is a developing story.