The Livingston Parish Council quietly opted to extend its temporary moratorium on carbon capture injection wells for another 120 days following the expiration of its 12-month pause.
Last September, the parish council passed the initial moratorium on "Class VI" injection wells, which are used to store carbon, citing the need for stricter local regulation amid public anxieties over the technology's safety.
On Thursday, the council unanimously extended the 12-month moratorium for another 120 days with no discussion for or against the measure — a stark contrast to the previous year when residents routinely packed council chambers to shout down elected officials, expressing their carbon capture fears.
Carbon capture and sequestration is the process by which an industrial plant traps its carbon dioxide emissions, then buries them deep underground in injection wells. The practice has been praised by industry as the future of emissions reduction but strongly criticized by environmental organizations that argue it is too risky and ineffective.
Livingston Parish residents have been vocally and passionately opposed to two carbon capture projects slated for Livingston Parish, even as company representatives have sought to increase transparency and education about the process. Livingston has been joined by surrounding parishes, such as Tangipahoa and St. Helena, in its residents' concerns.
Oxy Low Carbon Ventures, a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum, plans to build a carbon sequestration facility near the Holden area.
Air Products, which has received the bulk of resident ire, plans to build a blue hydrogen manufacturing plant near Ascension Parish's Burnside area that would extract methane from natural gas. The carbon dioxide produced in the process would be captured and put under pressure, turning it into a liquid. The liquid would be injected deep under Lake Maurepas.
Since the projects emerged in the public discourse, tensions have flared repeatedly between the parish council and the companies — and between residents and local and state officials.
When residents slowly realized what the projects would actually entail, many began to point fingers, first at their parish council members and then at elected officials on the state level. Several heated public meetings dominated late 2022, as constituents and council members lashed out against company representatives, and each other.
Some constituents have accused parish and state leaders of not pushing back hard enough against the preliminary carbon capture plans, or of not being tuned into what was actually slated for the region and what that would mean for people who live there. Frustration has been particularly acute for crabbers on Lake Maurepas, who make their livelihoods on the water, as well as those who live nearby and use the lake for recreation purposes.
The parish council, shortly after pausing Class VI injection wells, sought to pass another moratorium on seismic tests and nonhazardous injection wells, known as "Class V." Class V wells are necessary for testing purposes before the creation of Class VI wells.
Air Products quickly sued in federal court and obtained a preliminary injunction against the moratorium in December. Shortly after, the parish agreed to a settlement and not to impose the moratorium on the company.
Following the lawsuit, some of the public anger and accusations from constituents began to fade from council meetings as other concerns, such as overdevelopment, began to dominate discussions.
Instead, Livingston Parish constituents took their grievances to the statehouse. Even as the parish-level discourse has quieted, the battle has heated up in the Legislature.
This past legislative session, a slew of bills attempting to restrict carbon capture were introduced. Those addressing Lake Maurepas, as well as broader efforts to rein in carbon capture, were roundly defeated, in a win for industry groups.