Livingston Parish officials and the developer of a planned 2,000-lot subdivision near Denham Springs have settled a zoning lawsuit, smoothing the way for the construction to go forward while imposing some limits favored by opponents of the controversial new neighborhood.
The agreement nullifies the zoning law in the district of the parish where developer Ascension Properties Inc. proposes building Deer Run on 4-H Club Road while sparing regulations elsewhere in the parish — and leaving some public officials wondering if the settlement serves the parish well.
The case has become a flashpoint in Livingston Parish, where concerns about traffic and flooding have led to contentious fights over development during crowded council meetings.
In May, the subdivision's developer sued in U.S. District Court, claiming the parish council did not follow certain laws in setting new zoning rules for one of its districts and was unfairly targeting Deer Run.
The settlement reduces the density of the proposed subdivision, adds a traffic safety feature to Deer Run and — most significantly — voids the District 5 zoning map where the project is slated to be built, at last answering the federal question of whether the district's zoning was lawful.
"Overall," said Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks in a Monday statement, "the parish can claim a big victory in this agreement."
But District 5 Councilwoman Erin Sandefur said she believes the consent judgement, which found her district's zoning was enacted unlawfully, could derail zoning for the entire parish. She also said she fears a recently passed moratorium on newly proposed subdivisions could be endangered.
"We cannot allow zoning for the entire parish to be voided, nor can we allow the moratorium to be erased," she said.
Sandefur, who had voted against settling the lawsuit in a recent meeting, has filed a motion to have the judgement rescinded.
"The lawsuit resolved through a settlement and a corresponding federal court judgment — to which a majority of the Parish Council representatives consented," said Tom Easterly, attorney for Ascension Properties. "The judgment is consistent with the position we originally took back in April."
Christopher Moody, the parish attorney, said he was "happy" the lawsuit was settled "on terms favorable to the Parish." The development, though approved under old regulations, will be required to meet the "more strenuous standards" of the new parish ordinance, including better drainage, lower density and traffic controls, Moody said.
"I know certain neighbors won't be happy, but this is an excellent result for the Parish," he continued. "We can now concentrate on passing a bullet-proof zoning ordinance."
After the parish council passed a slew of zoning categories in 2021, members began to finalize their zoning maps, district by district. The process had been relatively quiet until Sandefur proposed and passed her district's zoning map — the same district where Deer Run would be located.
Deer Run has animated area residents, with many pressuring the parish to block the subdivision, arguing it could dramatically worsen traffic, infrastructure problems and school overcrowding.
Following a legal threat, Ascension Properties filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging the council arbitrarily targeted Deer Run in the changes it made to existing zoning rules.
District 5 residents, who took their own legal action against the development, later won a tenuous victory in court, requiring the Deer Run developer to follow certain building restrictions. The question of whether the entire district zoning process was illegally enacted remained uncertain.
The settlement
Last week, in a heated meeting, the council voted 5-4 to allow the parish attorney to resolve the lawsuit. It was revealed the council members had been sent the latest draft of the settlement just a few hours before the meeting began.
The agreement, as described by the parish government in a press release, includes a reduction in the number of Deer Run lots and the addition of a fourth entrance/exit to improve traffic safety. Additionally, the developer will construct 155 owned condos instead of 400 apartments.
Ascension Properties also agreed to dismiss all council members from the lawsuit, to waive damages and attorney fees and to agree that the permit and approved plan will expire in two years if not completed.
Critically, the settlement rescinds the zoning map for District 5 specifically, not the rest of the parish, according to officials.
“We closed a case that our lawyer, the District Attorney and the Council’s hand-picked zoning expert told us we could not win,” said Ricks, the parish president. "The Council’s own zoning expert said the zoning ordinance, as passed, cannot be enforced and would need to be completely rescinded and re-initiated from the beginning."
The consent judgement, signed Friday by U.S. District Judge Shelly Dick, declares the District 5 zoning ordinance "was enacted in an unlawful manner" and is unenforceable.
"Both the allegations in the lawsuit and the resulting judgment are unique to the zoning ordinance for District 5 and the corresponding map," said Easterly, the developers' attorney. "The judgment does not affect any other zoning ordinance, zoning map, or zoning decision. Regardless of what anyone says, the judgment only affects one ordinance for one district of the parish."
The parish-wide development moratorium, if enacted by the 15-day deadline, will not apply to the Deer Run property, per the settlement.
Just last week, the parish council passed a 12-month development moratorium specifically targeting large subdivisions and multi-family projects while allowing commercial construction to move forward.
Unexpectedly, the settlement also included stipulations for another subdivision under Ascension Properties' development: Valere subdivision, planned for French Settlement.
The developer agreed to reduce Valere’s density from more than 600 fifty-foot lots to a total of eight one-acre lots, and 119 two-acre lots — a move Ricks called “huge.”
The fallout
The response to the settlement among council members was mixed.
“I think it’s a win-win for everybody," said District 2 Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert. "Deer Run has hamstrung the parish for a long time."
District 7 Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse called it "a very fair deal" despite the fact that he believes some council members "weaponized zoning" and improperly "used it as a sword," leading to some doubting the validity of their ordinances.
"I think in the end it was a good settlement," he said. "I’m satisfied with it. Do I like it? No, but I’m satisfied it."
But District 4 Councilman John Wascom said he rejected the settlement because he didn't have time to look over the full document before the vote.
"Had we deferred until next meeting, I think the settlement would have failed," he said. "I feel some that voted for it may have voted differently after reading the 50-page settlement."
District 6 Councilman Gerlad McMorris, who was the deciding vote in favor of settling, said he feels "sick" over the decision he felt he legally had to make as advised. McMorris said he thinks he was "played by all sides and...became the fall guy."
"I decided I needed to protect myself, my council members, Livingston Parish and the home town where I grew up and still live," he said. "The Lord knows I followed the guidance of him and the legal advisors we, the council, and tax payers hired."