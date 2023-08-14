Fearing developers could rush to propose new subdivisions before a temporary ban on new projects passes, a Livingston Parish councilman is urging the parish president to sign an executive order that would halt the submission process immediately.
But the parish president says he doesn't plan to sign such an order, arguing it's better to follow the regular legislative process.
It's the latest disagreement among Livingston Parish leaders on how aggresively the parish should move to restrict development. Under pressure from constituents who fear traffic gridlock, school overcrowding and other problems caused by rapid population growth, some elected officials have pushed for an immediate and total halt on major new construction. But others have said the parish needs to move more cautiously to avoid legal risk and avoid choking the local economy.
Following several weeks of bitter feuding among different factions on the council, members are planning to vote next week on a 120-day ban on big new neighborhoods to allow officials time to wrap their ongoing efforts to finalize zoning maps.
The moratorium, sponsored by District 1 Councilman Jeff Ard — who is running for parish president — was offered as a compromise after a controversial 12-month moratorium was vetoed by Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks before it could go into effect.
The veto has left a brief window before the proposed moratorium is likely imposed and zoning is then implemented parish-wide. Some council members fear developers could rush to push through large projects in that interim period before the zoning rules take effect.
"The timeline is extremely concerning, most especially for District 5," said District 5 Councilwoman Erin Sandefur during last Thursday's council meeting. “We have a lot coming at us and we cannot handle it."
Sandefur's district has seen some of the most rapid growth in the parish — but her district's zoning map was also rescinded in a recent lawsuit settlement between the council and the developer of Deer Run, a large subdivision planned near Denham Springs. This, she argued in the meeting, leaves her residents vulnerable to overdevelopment.
In the meeting's aftermath, District 8 Councilman Randy Delatte, who is also running for parish president, issued a statement noting the clock had started ticking on "a 29 day spiral of out-of-control submittals for new construction."
That "29 day spiral" includes the 14 days after the proposed moratorium was introduced before it goes to a vote, plus the 15-day window after it presumably passes in which Ricks could sign or veto the measure.
Delatte called on the parish president to use his authority to issue an executive order "that would disallow any new submittals to the Planning Department" effective immediately. Such a move would freeze submittals before the new moratorium went into effect and halt the possibility of a mad scramble to force projects through the parish planning department.
"This is an easy fix and it would start a real moratorium (with teeth) immediately," he said. "You CAN heal this parish and you can protect the citizens...all with the stroke of a pen."
Delatte had previously sought to override the moratorium veto — a push that ultimately failed — and labeled Ard's moratorium a "phony-torium."
In response to Delatte, Ricks said "it would be irresponsible to get ahead of the ordinance meeting so that we know what if any changes are made." The moratorium will be discussed this week in an ordinance committee meeting to hammer out details before it returns to the full council for a vote next week.
"I have also informed him, contrary to what he's saying, that if the Council passes this moratorium that meets their expert's concerns, I will sign it immediately or first thing next morning," Ricks said. "I will not wait the allotted time that I have. Therefore, in less than two weeks the moratorium will be in place and will be legal."