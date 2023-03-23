Two weeks after the Livingston Parish Library director unexpectedly resigned, his assistant director has also decided to step down, adding to the controversy that has overwhelmed the system throughout the past year.
Giovanni Tairov, the director, announced his departure earlier this month to pursue a career change in public policy research after 15 years serving the library system. Jennifer Seneca, his assistant director, sent her resignation to the parish Library Board of Control president and vice president on Friday.
“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the library board, staff and patrons of Livingston Parish since September 2010,” Seneca wrote. “Through the board’s oversight, this library system has developed into one of the best in Louisiana.”
Although Tairov said he had been planning his move for some time, his departure — and now Seneca's — has further disrupted the local library system, which has faced an onslaught of criticism from parish leaders in recent months over what content is considered appropriate for children and teens.
Last summer, Livingston Parish Library Board of Control member Erin Sandefur — who now sits on the Livingston Parish Council — named eight books to consider restricting, with content ranging from a preschool-level picture book about transgender identities to a dating guide for teenage boys with a sexually explicit illustration.
Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks later sent a letter to the board asking them to move sexually questionable content from the children’s and young adult sections; the letter was endorsed by the parish council. But the board said it would simply uphold its current policy for challenging books.
Last month Livingston Parish Council member Garry "Frog" Talbert, who is running for a statehouse seat, revealed he had hired a private investigator to test library computers to see how effectively the system's internet firewall blocks pornography. The investigator managed to access pornography on a library computer via "backdoor" methods, such as through Reddit or Twitter, instead of through popular websites dedicated to such explicit content.
And earlier this month, one day after Tairov, the director, resigned, the council voted to oust Debbie Henson, a library board of control member with a master's degree in library and information science. Talbert, who brought the issue to the meeting, suggested he was not pleased with the board's reply to the parish president and council last year, adding that he did not want Henson voting on the next library director.
In the meantime, residents who have spoken out against restriction attempts have fretted that the scrutiny placed on the system will have a chilling effect on the search for a new, qualified director.
Seneca's last day will be April 14, according to the letter.