Amid a protracted zoning battle roiling local government, the Livingston Parish council has approved a one-year development moratorium targeting large subdivisons.
The vote took place late Thursday during a contentious council meeting that stretched for four hours, following two weeks of conversations assessing both how effective and how realistic a moratorium would be for a parish that has been besieged by an influx of development.
Since a 60-day development moratorium last summer, the parish council has contended with irate constituents who remain concerned about overburdened infrastructure, as well as increasingly frustrated developers — one of whom has sued the local government over zoning regulations.
While District 9 Councilman Shane Mack has led the charge to halt large subdivision submittals, others, such as District 2 Councilman Garry "Frog" Talbert, have expressed concerns the moratorium, as it has been drafted, could open up the council to more legal woes.
In the meantime, some developers, real estate agents and residents have voiced fears that the moratorium will impact the parish's economy for the worse.
"Stopping business for 12 months…is very difficult for business," said Scott Kirkpatrick, who spoke on behalf of the Greater Baton Rouge Home Builders Association. "It’s difficult for business certainty. I know this is a pro-business parish, so again, we would urge you not to go down that road."
Kirkpatrick asked the council Thursday to focus on zoning and put the idea of a moratorium aside.
“We tried to work with everybody. We did think long and hard about the business owners of Livingston parish,” Mack said. “I think we need to go ahead and take action immediately to get this thing in place”
The moratorium excludes commercial development and applies only to the submission of preliminary plats for subdivisions with and without improvements in which the property is being subdivided or re-subdivided into more than 50 lots or more than 100 acres.
A last-minute amendment Thursday also added multi-family developments to be included in the moratorium after Talbert objected to some of the language in the ordinance and sought to push through changes just before the vote.
“[50 lots is] an arbitrary number, yet we don’t have multi-family in here, which has a heck of a lot more density than a regular subdivision has,” Talbert said.
The meeting turned heated as the council at last moved to consider the moratorium after 9 p.m., with Talbert working to tweak the draft's language in real time, while at least one councilman claimed his district didn't need to pause development because he had passed a zoning map months prior.
Audience members, too, took to the podium to argue with — and criticize —council members in the final minutes as the chamber erupted in loud jeers before the vote.
Efforts to stymie massive developments peaked earlier this year as the 2,000-lot Deer Run subdivision was allowed to move forward. Slated for 4-H Club Road across from Hillon Hood Road in the Denham Springs area, Deer Run has inspired an uprising of area residents who have argued the development would negatively impact their community.
After the Deer Run developer, Ascension Properties Inc., filed a federal lawsuit accusing the council of violating state and local laws when enacting zoning maps, the parish council rushed to shore up its defenses.
The council quickly moved to contract with urban planning firm Villavaso & Associates LLC to complete the parish's zoning and opted to work with a specialized attorney, Steven Irving, to provide legal services related to zoning.
Much of the animus between council members over the moratorium debate has focused on roping the planning firm into the process in order to define a scope of work and pinpoint a rough timeline — all to avoid a lawsuit that would cast the proposal as legally arbitrary.
Talbert, alongside District 8 Councilman Randy Delatte, has said a plan tied to the planning firm is vital to ensure the moratorium is not challenged in court.
Others, such as Mack and District 5 Councilwoman Erin Sandefur, don't necessarily disagree in relying on Villavaso & Associates for guidance and are advocates of the firm; however, they have expressed a greater sense of urgency not to waste time — even as little as two weeks. Their goal has been to pass a moratorium quickly and efficiently, then attach a plan and timeline to it once subdivision submittals have been safely halted.
In the meantime, just before the moratorium came to a vote, the council voted to allow the parish attorney to seek to resolve the federal zoning lawsuit after several meetings of futile closed-door executive sessions. Sandefur revealed the council members had been sent a settlement that afternoon for review. Details on when a resolution would be reached and with what stipulations were not immediately available.