Amid ongoing feuding over zoning, the Livingston Parish Council voted Thursday to impose a temporary development moratorium for the second time in a matter of weeks.
The new moratorium is a compromise between more strident members on the council in favor of clamping down on development and their moderate colleagues seeking to keep the peace between the legislative body and the parish administration.
District 1 Councilman Jeff Ard offered an amended proposal to temporarily halt certain construction shortly after Parish President Layton Ricks vetoed an ambitious 12-month moratorium that would have shuttered development for large subdivisions and multi-family projects.
The new parishwide moratorium prohibits the first meeting step with the planning department involving any applications for subdivisions with and without improvements, along with multi-family developments, for 160 days or until the adoption of an updated zoning ordinance — whichever happens first.
Council members voted unanimously to pass the moratorium, though three of the body's most vocal members — Erin Sandefur, Garry "Frog" Talbert and Randy Delatte — were absent for the Thursday evening meeting. It was an unexpectedly quiet event, with few residents in attendance and none of the usual heated disagreements that have been the hallmark of council business in recent months.
Whereas Ricks had cited concerns over likely legal challenges involving the yearlong measure, Ard has claimed his moratorium was drafted and vetted by the planning professional who members hired to oversee their messy, protracted zoning fight.
Ard also assured concerned residents Thursday that the new moratorium would not land the council in court over its multi-family addition that Ricks had previously warned could violate fair housing legislation. The new version has "a back-door approach," Ard explained, allowing multi-family projects that need to move forward to ask for a waiver.
In a statement after the meeting, Sandefur, who was absent for the evening due to illness, criticized the moratorium and called it a political move by Ard, who is running for parish president. She is among the council members who opposed the revised moratorium, favoring a proposal with stronger protections. District 5, which she represents, has seen some of the fastest growth in the parish.
"Mr. Ard is using District 5 as his football field to play political football and it is disgusting," she said. "He cannot even explain the moratorium that he presented and continues to falsely credit Villavasso (the council's planning expert) for writing it. I wish he would protect the citizens instead of giving developers a "back door" entry to do what they want."
The moratorium's passage is the latest in a series of increasingly desperate moves the council has taken to rein in development — a hot-button voter issue — during a contentious election cycle.
In the past two years residents have crowded council meetings to voice their fears about worsening traffic, heightened flood risk and overcrowded schools as ever more people move to Livingston Parish. Their concerns have spurred the council to take action to restrict development in an attempt to prevent another catastrophe like the 2016 flood and maintain some of the rural charm of the region.
While some members have capitulated to the loudest and most insistent voices at council meetings or on Livingston Parish Facebook groups by pressing for a total and long-term pause on development, others have been less willing to alienate the parish's powerful business community.
The result has been numerous public fights during raucous council meetings and efforts by some members to control the actions of various governmental entities in the parish, from the planning commission to rank-and-file public servants — and even Ricks himself.
Votes on zoning or development issues are increasingly split down the middle, and efforts to find middle ground often have been met with derision and suspicion. In the waning months of the current council, more than one member has expressed the concern that time is running out to effect meaningful change in a parish besieged by an array of complex problems with few readily available solutions.
The goal with the two moratoriums has been to allow the council time to work on zoning for the remainder of the parish without the pressure of holding off new developments.
Before the latest moratorium is formally signed, there are fears the recent delay in imposing a construction freeze will lead to a rush of developers submitting projects ahead of the parish finalizing its zoning maps. Since Aug. 10 — the day Ard's moratorium was introduced — there have been submittals for a total of 2,925 units within seven proposed subdivisions and 3,123 units within three multi-family developments.
Ricks has said he would approve a moratorium the council's planning professional had reviewed and deemed appropriate. During Thursday's meeting, council members were confident the measure would be signed later that evening, allowing the moratorium to begin promptly.