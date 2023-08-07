The Livingston Parish president on Monday vetoed the recently passed 12-month development moratorium that targeted large subdivisions amid increased growth in the region.
“I cannot support the current moratorium as written,” said Parish President Layton Ricks in a statement.
The moratorium would have temporarily halted the submission of all new site plans for subdivisions that include more than 50 lots or cover more than 100 acres. It also would have covered multi-family developments, thanks to a last-minute amendment made the night the measure was approved.
The Livingston Parish Council approved the moratorium in a 5-4 vote on July 27 after several weeks of discussion about what it would entail and who would be affected. Although many residents had spoken in favor of halting big developments, council members received pushback from developers and members of the business community concerned the freeze would harm the parish's economy.
Ricks vetoed the moratorium within the 15-day window alloted to sign or reject the measure.
In his statement Monday, Ricks highlighted the legal and economic implications of the moratorium as written.
He said Stephen D. Villavaso, who was hired by the council to assist with the parish’s zoning, did not “prepare or approve the moratorium that was adopted” — and had actually questioned how the final version was written. He added that Christopher Moody, the parish attorney, believes the length of the moratorium would lead to a successful challenge in court.
“The Council was cautioned about the length of the moratorium yet moved forward with a 12-month halt on growth,” Ricks said. “One year is a long time to interfere with development.”
He also noted the parish could see a legal challenge for violating the Fair Housing Act because the moratorium would have halted multi-family projects for a year, “disproportionately depriving racial minorities of needed housing opportunities.”
According to Ricks, Villavaso and Moody agree that a moratorium should last no more than 100 days, with an option to extend it if desired. Ricks also said he does not believe a moratorium should last longer than the current council's term.
The veto comes a few days after the parish council and developer Ascension Properties Inc. settled a lawsuit over the highly contentious Deer Run subdivision, a planned development in the Denham Springs area.
Large subdivisions such as Deer Run have galvanized Livingston Parish residents in recent years as the region continues to recover from the catastrophic 2016 flood. Many have pushed the council to adopt stricter building laws and freeze development while sorting out zoning rules.
After the Deer Run lawsuit was filed, the council worked to hire Villavaso and a specialized attorney to address what they feared were flaws in their zoning process that surfaced in the legal complaint. The recent settlement resulted in the repeal of the District 5 zoning map, which a federal judge said was "unlawful."
District 2 Councilman Garry Talbert, who was publicly skeptical of the moratorium during the meeting leading up to the vote, said he was "not surprised" by the veto.
"It was poorly written and would not have withstood a legal challenge," he said.
District 1 Councilman Jeff Ard has a new moratorium he hopes to introduce in Thursday's council meeting to address the legal problems, Talbert added — one he feels will have "veto proof support."
Ard did not immediately return a request for comment.
"The truth is, I’m okay with it. I wanted a moratorium, they’re vetoing this one, we’re going to introduce another one," said District 9 Councilman Shane Mack, who introduced and spearheaded the moratorium. "I’ve got no problem with it.”
He said to expect an addendum to Thursday's council meeting with the new moratorium proposal from Ard on the list.
District 5 Councilwoman Erin Sandefur, who has been perhaps the most vocal opponent of large development on the council, criticized Ricks in a statement, accusing the outgoing parish president of being too close to developers.
"Layton Ricks seems more committed to his developer friends than he is to the people of Livingston Parish," she said. "Why is he fighting so hard for this and other developments five months before he leaves office?"
District 8 Councilman Randy Delatte also attacked Ricks' decision.
"It’s irresponsible and shows a lack of vision, as well as no regard to the citizens who already live here," he said.
Ricks closed his statement Monday by saying he applauded the council for "wanting to take whatever steps are necessary to move forward with zoning intellectually, legally and in the best way possible for their constituents and the Parish as a whole.”
"I will support this Council in that effort if it is accomplished fairly and equitably for everyone impacted,” he added.