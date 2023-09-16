Military veteran and businessman Brett McMasters is taking on incumbent Jason Ard in a Livingston Parish sheriff's race that centers on pledges of transparency and plans to handle a quickly growing population.
Ard, 51, who has been with the Sheriff's Office for three decades, is pinning his campaign platform on his experience leading the department for the past 11 years. As the parish rapidly grows amid an unprecedented development boom, Ard pitches himself as the one most prepared to meet the challenges of a growing population.
A first-time candidate, McMasters — a 42-year-old Walker native — is staking his electability on his Army Special Forces background and what he says is waning public trust in the Sheriff's Office.
He cites the scandal surrounding Dennis Perkins, a Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office SWAT commander who was arrested on a raft of sex charges involving juveniles and adults and later pleaded guilty in the case. McMasters argues Ard never took "ownership for this incident happening under his command," despite how much it shook the confidence of the parish community.
"We need a dynamic culture change in Livingston Parish between the Sheriff’s Office and the citizens," McMasters said. "That goes back to communication and trust."
Ard has not shied away from claims — often made on social media by his constituents — that his office has not done enough to be transparent.
"At the end of the day, you don’t know what you don’t know," Ard said. "I’m always going to put my victims and justice before those keyboard warriors and fake news."
The election will be held Oct. 14.
Keeping the peace
Ard was elected sheriff in 2011 to replace his predecessor, Willie Graves, who retired. Ard won with 62% of the vote, while his closest challenger earned 37%, in a four-man contest.
Ard started at the department in 1993, working his way up through ranks from prison guard to uniform patrol, investigations, training and eventually administrative roles. He ascended to chief criminal deputy in 2008, right after Hurricane Gustav slammed the region, his last position before sheriff.
He touts accomplishments as sheriff that he says strengthened the department and positioned his deputies to better respond to crime as the population booms.
He notes the new 35,000-square-foot training facility, which allows the department to host its own training academy. By controlling his budget, he says, he has been able to raise deputy salaries, increasing starting pay from about $24,000 to $36,000.
The number of deputies has grown too, from about 200 when he took office to roughly 350, a goal Ard says was realized by putting "taxpayers’ money where it needs to be."
Ard speaks proudly of developing specialized divisions to focus on specific crimes, such as a domestic violence unit and a forensic phone unit to help gather evidence.
He notes that he beefed up the narcotics division as the parish grapples with the national trend of fentanyl, a deadly opioid, flooding the drug market.
"It makes us more efficient, and we need to be more efficient in those type cases," Ard said.
He also has established a substation in Walker and has one slated for Springfield, which he says will allow faster response times.
He said his greatest challenges have been disasters that devastated parts of the parish in recent years, especially the 2016 flood and Hurricane Ida.
"You get used to hurricanes, next thing you know you wake up one morning and 85% of your parish is flooded," he said. "Every storm presents a new problem."
As for concerns over Perkins and other high-profile child sex crime cases, Ard emphasized Perkins received a 100-year sentence for his crimes.
He also pointed to a 2020 statement from Attorney General Jeff Landry regarding the Perkins case, which praised Ard and his office and noted that it must have been difficult "to refrain from responding publicly to the rumors, innuendos, and slander that have been thrown their way." The statement also said there was no evidence the sheriff or his office had any knowledge or participation in the crimes.
"I’ve had several deputies I’ve had to arrest over the years. We’ve never made that any secret. If you do something that’s a crime, we have to deal with you," Ard said. "We’re going to make mistakes now and then, but as long as those mistakes are identified, we can correct them and make sure they don’t happen again."
In the past decade, the highest number of homicides in a year was 13, in 2018 — a small fraction of the killings in neighboring East Baton Rouge. As more people move into the parish, Ard has concerns crime could increase, though it is an obstacle he says he is prepared to overcome.
"We just want to hold onto what we have, and that’s a safe Livingston Parish," he said.
Rebuilding 'communication and trust'
McMasters, who has never held elected office, spent more than a decade as an active member of the military.
Shortly after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, McMasters enlisted in the U.S. Army and served a 16-month tour in Iraq as part of the initial invasion. While attached to a Special Forces group running gunner operations on a Humvee, McMasters said, he realized he wanted to be a part of the elite unit.
"After watching these guys operate, execute missions and the camaraderie, I knew right then and there I wanted to do that with my life," he said.
McMasters tried out for Special Forces, becoming a Green Beret and traveling across the Middle East in different roles. Most significantly, he recalls working to establish and train the Afghan local police force as part of local protection efforts. During his military career, McMasters received honors and awards, including the Bronze Star as a Senior Special Forces Weapon Sergeant in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
But after 13 years of service, McMasters was honorably discharged under the Qualitative Management Program, which identifies noncommissioned officers who do not meet Army standards for continued service. McMasters attributes his early retirement from the Army to a drunken driving arrest, which he said occurred while going out with his team for drinks following a tough deployment to Beirut.
After four drinks, he was pulled over while speeding home, he said.
"It was actually very humbling for me," McMasters said. "The most humbling experience during that process for me was I had to go sit down in a room with Mothers Against Drunk Driving and listen to the stories of their loved ones being killed by drunk drivers."
The arrest changed McMasters, who said he has not had a drinking-related incident since. He has spoken openly about the misdemeanor throughout his campaign to highlight his belief in overcoming past mistakes to better serve one's community.
McMasters returned home to Walker in 2015 and soon joined the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office as a uniform patrol deputy, though he quit after little more than a year, citing limited opportunities for growth.
He soon founded Precision Instincts Group, a business to train law enforcement officers, conduct active-shooter training and run threat-vulnerability assessments in schools. The work wasn't consistent enough to provide for his family, so McMasters opened Patriot Pools to build swimming pools, which he continues to do today.
McMasters said he is running for office to "give people the option for change" amid what he characterized as "a black cloud hovering over the parish" following multiple high-profile child sex crime cases, including that of Perkins.
"I believe that my leadership, my skills, and my knowledge can bring that culture change back to Livingston Parish and rebuild that trust that has been broken," he said. "My goal is to have open lines of communication with the citizens of the parish as a liaison between citizens and law enforcement in this parish."
Among other initiatives, he proposes establishing a dedicated DWI task force and greatly expanding the use of deputy body cameras — the sheriff's office currently has vehicle cameras, with some body-camera use. McMasters also said he would make himself available to the public for a full day each month to answer questions and foster communication.
"You need to be out and about every day or every week talking to these people," he said. "You have to be able to establish rapport for the citizens you work for."
McMasters vows to protect the children of the parish and to be transparent when egregious child sex crimes do surface — either within the parish in general or within the sheriff's office ranks.
He said that even though Ard did not originally hire Perkins, the sheriff should have taken clear responsibility for a senior-ranking officer committing such egregious crimes on his watch. McMasters also contends that even though Ard couldn't know what Perkins was doing in private, "a true leader should know the employees under his command.”
“When a mistake is made under your command, it is your job as a leader to own it and figure out why it happened and figure out how to correct it," he said. "That’s the trust this parish needs. That’s the trust we need to rebuild."