Amid a battle over a large proposed subdivision in the Denham Springs area, the Livingston Parish Council has resolved to contract with two experts to shepherd members through the remainder of its zoning actions after a developer questioned the current process on legal grounds.
Council members approved the resolutions in a Thursday night meeting with little debate after weeks of tense discussions over threats from the developer of Deer Run, a 2,000-lot subdivision slated for 4-H Club Road.
“We’ve got the best in the state of Louisiana right here available for us to hire," said Councilman Randy Delatte. "There may be some legal issues concerning zoning."
The subdivision's potential has galvanized area residents, who have crusaded against the developer for months. After the parish planning and zoning commission approved a second preliminary site plan for Deer Run, upsetting area residents, both parties prepared for a standoff.
Ascension Properties Inc., the developer, filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging the council violated state and parish zoning laws when it enacted the zoning map for District 5 — which is where the project would reside — and targeted Deer Run in the process. Meanwhile, District 5 residents took their grievances to a Livingston Parish judge, arguing the developer's site plan violated local ordinances and that officials should halt construction until the project complies with the law.
District 5 residents won a tenuous victory in court this week, requiring the Deer Run developer to follow current zoning laws that say the subdivision must have 1-acre lots, instead of 40-foot-wide lots. But until the zoning question is decided in federal court, it is not clear if the positive outcome for residents will be lasting.
Through the resolutions Thursday, the council decided to contract with urban planning firm Villavaso & Associates, LLC to complete the parish's zoning. The body also opted to work with a specialized attorney, Steven Irving, to provide legal services to the council regarding zoning.
“I want to know that when we bring this guy in, we do what he says," said Councilman Jeff Ard, regarding the urban planning firm. "We’ve got to take politics out of it.”
After the council passed a slew of zoning categories in 2021, members began to finalize and pass their zoning maps, district by district. The process had been relatively quiet until District 5 Councilwoman Erin Sandefur proposed her zoning map.
Chris Ingram, of Ascension Properties Inc., questioned Sandefur and the process from the outset, though the District 5 map was still passed.
Later, an attorney representing the developer would first threaten a lawsuit and then file one in federal court over the zoning ordinance, alleging procedural violations as well as an effort to impact the Deer Run project by zoning the anticipated property in a manner inconsistent with the original site plan approvals.
Despite a lengthy executive session discussion regarding the lawsuit behind closed doors Thursday, council members ultimately voted to defer a decision to accept a settlement agreement for several weeks.
Christopher Moody, the parish attorney, said after the meeting that the substitute motion the council passed was to continue negotiation, which he emphasized he will do while also defending the case.
“I think it may help the council if they get in place these new experts that were authorized tonight, and after they review it that might change their perspective on settlement,” he added.
Tom Easterly, the attorney representing Ascension Properties, declined to comment.