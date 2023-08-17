When a swarm of bees arrived on the grounds of the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, they knew who to call — the assistant warden of the Livingston Parish jail.
Maj. Lance Landry is a beekeeper as well as an officer, and was able to safely move the small swarm from the campus of State Police on Independence Boulevard to what's called a "bee yard" — a place that honey bees can call home.
"Today, we learned from Lance that when a bee colony outgrows its current housing location, they make a new queen," the Livingston Sheriff's Office said on social media on Wednesday. "The old queen then leaves with a group of bees to find a new home. It’s called a 'swarm'. This usually happens in the spring but can [also happen] in the summer."
"You never know what that next call will be ...," said the sheriff's office.