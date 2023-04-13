A Livingston Parish proposal to ban TikTok from all parish government computers and cellphones was sent back to committee for further discussion in a Thursday meeting.
The proposal called for banning TikTok and WeChat from government devices due to "safety, security, and privacy concerns across the United States,” according to the ordinance draft. “Whereas, there is consequently a need for heightened security.”
Anyone who refused to follow the ordinance would have their device repossessed or stipend rescinded, according to the draft.
The new ordinance was slated for introduction at the Livingston Parish Council meeting, but after some tense debate was returned to the ordinance committee.
The proposal's sponsor, Council member Garry "Frog" Talbert, argued the committee hadn't discussed the the ordinance previously despite his efforts, so he had decided to introduce it himself. In his statement, Talbert harshly criticized the Chinese government.
But Council member Erin Sandefur pushed for a debate.
"This is being played out on a national and state level," she said. "Why are you trying to bring this to Livingston Parish?"
Concerns about the social media app go far beyond Livingston Parish. Last month, the United States mandated that all federal employees delete the Chinese-owned social media app from government-issued mobile phones over national security concerns.
Congress, the White House, U.S. armed forces and more than half of U.S. states had already banned the app over concerns that its parent company, ByteDance, would give user data to the Chinese government.
Last month, U.S. lawmakers grilled TikTok CEO Shou Chew in a committee hearing over concerns about the app’s data security and harmful content. Both Democrat and Republican lawmakers questioned Chew on a variety of topics, ranging from the app's content moderation practices to its spying on journalists.
A bill has also been filed in the state Legislature to ban TikTok on government-owned or leased computers and networks.
Talbert argued that the parish can get ahead of the curve by enacting its own law.
“We can take action now instead of waiting,” he said.
Although the ordinance covers the app's presence on all Livingston Parish government devices, including Livingston Parish political subdivisions, the text singles out the library system's computers in the proposal's draft.
Local libraries and content available to minors have been a flashpoint in Livingston Parish in recent months.
Talbert, who is running for a statehouse seat, revealed at a council meeting earlier this year that he had hired a private investigator to test library computers to see how effectively the system's internet firewall blocks pornography.
The investigator managed to access pornography on a library computer via "backdoor" methods, such as through Reddit or Twitter, instead of through popular websites dedicated to such explicit content, Talbert said.