Anyone who suspects a human trafficking case in Louisiana can now report it through the same statewide hotline that receives reports of child abuse and neglect.
The state launched the new hotline, 1-855-452-5437, this month after the Louisiana Legislature approved its creation last year and approved several new positions at the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to handle human trafficking calls. The state identified nearly 1,000 victims of confirmed and suspected human trafficking last year, according to the state's Office of Human Trafficking Prevention.
The vast majority of people the state tracked were sex trafficking victims. Most of those were children: 86% of sex trafficking victims identified in Louisiana were under 17.
"The evil of trafficking creates victims of children everywhere — even right here in Louisiana," said state Sen. Beth Mizell, R-Franklinton, who spearheaded last year's human trafficking legislation.
The state DCFS hotline will forward all human trafficking reports to Louisiana State Police for investigation. State Police Superintendent Colonel Lamar Davis described the hotline as a way to create "an even more direct link of communication with citizens that can assist us in rescuing those affected."
DCFS will also investigate human trafficking complaints when they involve parents and caretakers.
State auditors found in 2020 that Louisiana lacked placement options and resources for human trafficking victims. They also found that the state could improve its data collection efforts and make other efforts to help victims.
Louisiana's human trafficking victims last year were predominantly women and girls: 89% were female, state data show. Trafficking last year affected people of all races, with the state determining that 47% of victims were White, 41% were Black and 5% were multiracial.
Over the past five years, the state has found the highest proportion of trafficking in Orleans Parish, with 27% of reports made there. Caddo had 15% of reports and East Baton Rouge had 13%, data show.
"It's important for the public to know that human trafficking is still the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the United States and is a serious problem across Louisiana and across all backgrounds," said Gov. John Bel Edwards in a news release.