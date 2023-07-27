An area of Siegen Lane often characterized as a dwelling for Baton Rouge’s homeless population will soon be barricaded from pedestrian usage, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation.
LADOTD, which owns the portion of Siegen Lane under the Interstate 10 overpass, plans to place a metal grate over the crash barrier in the road’s median to keep people out of the area and prevent littering.
“Nothing really good goes on over there,” said DOTD spokesman Rodney Mallett.
The project has received a mixed response from community leaders — while some support the decision as a means of discouraging people from hanging around there, advocates for Baton Rouge’s unhoused population say the move will do more harm than good.
Mallett said the crash barrier in the road’s center isn’t supposed to have people there in the first place, calling its current state “a safety issue” that the agency is working on. The nine-lane segment of Siegen Lane has a sidewalk on the northbound side for pedestrians to walk on.
Other areas under the overpass, like the sides of the road, will not be barricaded. The metal grate is currently being manufactured, and the exact installation date has yet to be determined, according to DOTD.
Jennifer Richardson, founder of the volunteer cleanup group Keep Tigertown Beautiful, said the grate will be “a very good thing” after observing trash pile up under I-10. Richardson begrudgingly called the area the “hell hole” for its condition, which she said often includes piles of clothes, food and needles.
“It’s just piles of rotten clothing, piles of mildew, disgusting stuff,” Richardson said. “There’s rats in there, human feces, urine — the smell will knock you out. And they (homeless people) sleep on top of that.”
Richardson’s group meets in various areas around Baton Rouge to clean up garbage left in the streets and has amassed nearly 5,000 members on its Facebook group. Richardson said the first time her group cleaned the area of Siegen Lane, they filled 64 contractor bags with trash.
But according to Gjvar Payne, executive director of the harm reduction organization Capitol Area Reentry Program, this new structure may do nothing more than force homeless people in the area to scrounge for somewhere new to reside, and that forcing them to move toward the homelessness resources concentrated near St. Vincent De Paul Drive isn’t a seamless task.
“Their lives and their hustle and where they feel comfortable is Siegen,” Payne said. “To force them to move across the city, you're taking away whatever resources there are, or connections that they've made in that particular part of the community. By putting up a barrier and stopping them from that area, you're transitioning them from what they know.”
CARP's services include its Be Safe Syringe Service Program, which provides those in need sterile needles, overdose-reversing drugs like Naloxone, testing for diseases spread through sex, and other harm-reduction services. Those who use these programs are more likely to enter treatment for substance use than those who don’t, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Sonya Milliman, CARP’s harm reduction and prevention coordinator, added that forcing those living under the I-10 overpass to move may exacerbate the substance abuse issues they may have as they seek further escape from their situation.
“What do we do then? We use more because we want to escape that reality that we’re living in,” said Milliman, who formerly struggled with substance abuse herself. “And that’s how the cycle goes.”
The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Council passed an ordinance last year that prohibits camping in any publicly owned area, fining violators up to $250 or with court-ordered community service. Court summons can be issued only if officers confirm that bed space is available at local emergency shelters.
Though with the current weekslong, sweltering heat conditions in Baton Rouge, demand for shelter beds has skyrocketed — the One Stop Services Center and Day Center’s shelter recently averaged 130 visitors per day during a heat wave earlier this month, about 30 visitors more than usual.
The new grate also may force people residing within the crash barrier to face the sun head-on amid dangerous heat conditions as well.
“They’re blocking off a place for people to go in there and get shade from the sun and just stay cool,” Milliman said. “Obviously, these temperatures are not going anywhere; they’re just going to continue to rise each year and get higher and higher. So where are they supposed to go? We’re just supposed to dehumanize them and say they don’t deserve to be in any shade?”
Payne and Milliman both said they wish government resources would be dedicated to service programs for shelters, mental health services and drug rehabilitation rather than creating physical barriers to keep homeless people out of public view.
“Who does the barrier benefit most? That’s how I feel about it,” Payne said. “It’s not going to benefit the unsheltered. No benefit to the unsheltered. It’s not going to change them being in that location, they’re just going to find other ways and other areas around it.”
Anyone struggling with homelessness can contact St. Vincent de Paul at 220 St. Vincent De Paul Drive, (225) 383-7837, or the Capital Area Alliance for the Homeless at 153 N. 17th St., (225) 388-5800.