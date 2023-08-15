Louisiana environmental regulators are now facing criticism from both sides over a permit that would put an end to nearly 40 years of controversial open burning and detonation of explosives in north-central Louisiana.
The 43-acre Clean Harbors facility near Colfax burns or blows up explosives like TNT, rocket fuel, fireworks and Claymore mines. That has prompted years of complaints from nearby residents and local governments about health impacts.
In response, Clean Harbors has proposed a "contained burn chamber system" that would burn or destroy materials inside a closed unit, eliminating much of the air pollution from the destruction process.
The state Department of Environmental Quality recently approved a hazardous waste permit that requires the company to end open-burning within six months and move all of its burning inside. It also requires the company to destroy 99.99% of the pollution before it escapes the facility.
But Clean Harbors has appealed those restrictions, arguing it is not feasible to completely end open burning in that timeframe and that the pollution standard is too high.
Then, on Friday, a community group in Grant Parish that has been fighting to end all open burning at Clean Harbors filed its own challenge to DEQ's permit in a Baton Rouge state court.
The Central Louisiana Coalition for a Clean and Healthy Environment sued DEQ and has asked a judge to close what the advocates say is a loophole in the new permit's air pollution controls.
The coalition and their attorneys at Earthjustice have focused on a provision of the new permit that allows Clean Harbors to propose air emissions standards for itself. That option could kick into gear after Clean Harbors builds the unit and conducts a required air emissions test to see how much pollution the unit produces and if it meets federal limits, the permit says.
If Clean Harbors finds its new system can't meet the initial air limits called for in the permit, Clean Harbors can put forward new ones, the permit says.
The community group and its attorneys contend the provision is just asking for Clean Harbors to duck the federal air limits.
"This loophole allows (and incentivizes) Clean Harbors to design and build the system to evade (federal air) standards and protections necessary to safeguard human health and the environment," the group wrote in the lawsuit.
Greg Langley, DEQ spokesman, said on Monday that the agency doesn't comment on pending litigation.
A spokesman for Clean Harbors, which is based in Massachusetts but has a regional office in Baton Rouge, didn't return an email and phone message for comment on Monday.
The open burning and denotation have sparked years of public outcry and claims that facility's black plumes of smoke are causing health problems for residents in Colfax and the nearby community known as The Rock.
Despite those longstanding concerns, the Central Louisiana Coalition has not challenged the six-month period that DEQ is allowing Clean Harbors to continue open burning before the ban kicks in — only the alleged loophole.
According to Clean Harbors, the proposed closed unit would have several pollution controls, including a thermal oxidizer to burn up and destroy some kinds of air pollution and a filter and other devices to limit tiny particles that can get into the air and cause respiratory problems.
The company says the new process would eliminate multiple tons of pollution each year.
Thien Chau, an associate attorney with Earthjustice, said his clients at the Central Louisiana Coalition aren't at a point where they could say what else Clean Harbors would need to do to meet the federal standards. Clean Harbors hasn't even finalized its design, Chau said.
"So, at this point, the point of the lawsuit is just to ensure that DEQ holds them accountable to these bare minimum emissions limits that are required of incinerators," Chau said.
To hold Clean Harbors to the federal standard, the Central Louisiana Coalition has argued the state should define Clean Harbor's new unit as a hazardous waste incinerator.
In the past and under the new permit, DEQ has defined the Colfax facility legally as a "miscellaneous" facility. The community advocates contend that definition is improper and now grants DEQ the discretion to allow Clean Harbors to propose its own air pollution limits weaker than the federal ones.
In regulatory filings, DEQ argues that, in part, the proposed unit doesn't burn hot enough to meet the definition of an incinerator.
In the suit, the coalition argues DEQ has improperly broken up the different aspects of the single unit's design to avoid having it meet the definition of an incinerator.
In Clean Harbor's earlier opposition to DEQ's hazardous waste permit, the company says the eventual total ban on open burning planned by DEQ goes against past practice for similar facilities.
Despite the six-month grace period to continuing burning, Clean Harbors says the ban would put the company's operation in Colfax out of business because the new unit would take more than two years to build.