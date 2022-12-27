Heavy rainfall this summer wreaked havoc on many Louisiana farms, and now the federal government has agreed to step in and help.
From June 1 to November 2, some parts of the state got 18 or more inches of rain within just a few days, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said in a news release Tuesday. Gov. John Bel Edwards asked the U.S. Department of Agriculture for help, saying damage to the state's farming industry could approach $500 million.
On Tuesday, the state said Edwards' request had been approved. That means farmers in a number of affected parishes can apply for assistance like emergency loans.
"In the height of harvest for soybeans, rice, corn, grain sorghum, and cotton, most of our state experienced extreme weather systems, with excessive rain over a short period of time, severely diminishing production in prime agricultural areas,” said State Agriculture Commissioner Mike Strain. “This emergency declaration acknowledges those losses and opens the door for producers to access the resources they need to begin recovering from these weather challenges.”
The order covers 11 primary parishes:
- Ascension
- Avoyelles
- Calcasieu
- Cameron
- Franklin
- Iberville
- Madison
- James
- Tensas
- Vermilion
- West Baton Rouge
Farmers in another 30 contiguous parishes may also be eligible:
- Acadia
- Assumption
- Beauregard
- Caldwell
- Catahoula
- Concordia
- East Baton Rouge
- East Carroll
- East Feliciana
- Evangeline
- Iberia
- Jefferson Davis
- Lafayette
- Lafourche
- LaSalle
- Livingston
- Pointe Coupee
- Rapides
- Richland
- John the Baptist
- Landry
- Martin
- West Feliciana
Louisiana's farmers were already facing problems like soaring prices for fuel and fertilizer. Then the rain ruined some crops, and a long string of cloudy, humid stagnant days caused crop diseases and other damage to others.
The damage was worst in parishes in the northeastern corner of the state.
Farmers have eight months to apply for the loans, and can apply via their local Farm Service Agency office.
"FSA considers each emergency loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of production losses on the farm and the security and repayment ability of the operator," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said in his letter approving the disaster relief.