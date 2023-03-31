Over 63 years ago this week, in the teeth of the civil rights movement in America, seven students from Southern University sat down at the Kress Department Store lunch counter in downtown Baton Rouge.
It was an act of defiance: The counter was reserved for Whites only.
The students were arrested and charged with disturbing the peace. Their actions sparked sit-ins at other lunch counters across the city, which played a critical role in the Civil Rights Movement, both in Louisiana and nationally.
On Thursday, the protesters' descendants helped Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Office of Tourism unveil a civil rights marker in front of the former department store location. The marker will serve as another stop on the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail, a set of locations across the state that tells stories of the role Louisiana people, sites and events played during the 1950s and 1960s that shaped American history.
The marker is the tenth location added to the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail and, by extension, the United States Civil Rights Trail, which spans 14 states and over 60 other trail locations.
Nungesser said he started the Louisiana Civil Rights Trail after attending a tourism conference years ago in Arizona and hearing representatives from other southern states speak about their historical locations and entries into the United States Civil Rights Trail.
“When we started this, Louisiana had one marker on the national trail and they’ve added nine more markers for Louisiana," he said. "So much of the fight back then started back in Louisiana."
A rich history
Baton Rouge has a rich history of civil rights activism. The first bus boycott of the Civil Rights Movement began here in June 1953, and served as inspiration for the Montgomery Bus Boycott two years later, following the arrest of Rosa Parks.
Robyn Merrick, vice president of external affairs at Southern University, said students from Southern in particular have been at the forefront of civil rights activism through the years.
“Today is a very special day as we unveil this marker that recognizes, remembers and reinforces the efforts of young student activists at Southern University," she said. "These students set out to eliminate racial inequities in our community and these students were poised and ready to show their dissatisfaction with the segregated establishment that was in Louisiana.”
A day after the seven students were arrested at Kress Department Store, two students organized a sit-in at Sitman's Drug Store lunch counter. And another seven sat down at the Greyhound Bus Station lunch counter.
A total of 16 students were arrested and, according to Merrick, Southern University president Dr. Felton Clark expelled them all after yielding to pressure from then-Governor Jimmie Davis and the Louisiana Board of Education.
Merrick said the students lost their case at every level in the Louisiana court system, but had their arrests overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court, which unanimously ruled that the state could not convict peaceful sit-in protesters who refused to leave dining establishments.
The decision, arguing that Louisiana had violated due process under the Fourteenth Amendment, paved the way for implementation of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964.
"The case was ultimately overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court and led to what we now enjoy as the public accommodations law," Merrick said. "These students were revolutionary in what they did and we honor their place in history, their courage, their commitment, their sacrifice and the sacrifice in the lives of their families that will forever change what took place in these three locations across the city of Baton Rouge."
Joanne Garner, daughter of Sitman's Drug Store sit-in participant John Burrell Garner, spoke about her father's sacrifice and the effect his decision, while courageous, took on her family.
"I would like to acknowledge that this difficult history has been traumatic for those who sat at the lunch counters and their families," she said. "Great sacrifices were made and these students left Louisiana because of their indefinite suspensions and the racial hatred they experienced."
Garner said her family has continued to experience financial losses and missed out on opportunities decades later because of discrimination against her father.
"Trauma is generational and this work in preserving this history and the work for justice has taken a toll on me as well," she said.
Through the decades, Southern University has taken steps to rectify expelling the students, providing 13 of the 16 students with honorary degrees in May 2004.
Merrick said Southern is planning to open a cultural heritage building on campus, hopefully by this summer, that will be "dedicated to the Southern students who were involved in the Civil Rights Movement."
New plans for the space
Mary Leach Werner, vice president of the Sweet Lake Land & Oil Company and member of the LSU Board of Supervisors, shared plans to preserve the empty Kress Department Store building and renovate it to honor the Southern students who sat in to protest for their civil rights.
Werner's father, Anthony Claude “Buddy” Leach Jr., was a businessman who served in Congress and the state House before his death in August 2022. Leach bought the location somewhere around 2010 or 2011, according to Werner.
“I’m very proud to stand here today and say that this is one of the properties that he purchased and his sole purpose in buying this building was to make sure it was preserved," Werner said. "His dream was to locate the lunch counter and have it re-installed and a monument to the Southern students be built in this building."
With a marker now placed out front to honor their courageous act, Merrick said, that work is being done to continue shining a light on the sacrifices made by the Southern students who participated in the Baton Rouge sit-ins of 1960.
"We have come a long way, yet we feel that it's important to never forget and continue to tell the story of our collective history," she said. "That's exactly what this marker and the entire Louisiana Civil Rights Trail seeks to do."