A Louisiana athlete who was seriously wounded in a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia last week has been discharged from the hospital, according to his family.
21-year-old Mike Hollins was one of five students injured in the shooting last Sunday after a student opened fire on a school bus returning from a field trip. Three football players died in the attack.
Hollins’ mother, Brenda Hollins, announced Monday morning that he had been released from the University of Virginia Hospital.
November 21, 2022
Hollins, a UVA running back and Baton Rouge native, graduated University High School in 2019.
Friends say he was set to graduate next month with a degree in entrepreneurship and African American history.
