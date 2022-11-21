Mike Collins

Mike Hollins, seen here on Dec. 18, 2018, was a University High School running back at the time in Baton Rouge, La. He was injured in a shooting Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at the University of Virginia. (File photo by Bill Feig, The Advocate)

A Louisiana athlete who was seriously wounded in a deadly shooting at the University of Virginia last week has been discharged from the hospital, according to his family.

21-year-old Mike Hollins was one of five students injured in the shooting last Sunday after a student opened fire on a school bus returning from a field trip. Three football players died in the attack.

Hollins’ mother, Brenda Hollins, announced Monday morning that he had been released from the University of Virginia Hospital.

Hollins, a UVA running back and Baton Rouge native, graduated University High School in 2019.

Friends say he was set to graduate next month with a degree in entrepreneurship and African American history.

