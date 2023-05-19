Office of Motor Vehicle locations across Louisiana remained closed Friday due to lingering problems caused by a network outage Thursday, but other agencies are starting to come back online, state officials said.
OMV offices plan to reopen Monday, the agency said in a statement.
The outage, caused by a hardware failure of a firewall, hobbled agencies across the state Thursday. Division of Administration spokesman Jacques Berry said most agencies had service restored Friday morning.
State officials originally thought service would be restored during the workday Thursday, but said later in the afternoon that they were expecting things to be fixed during the night.
The outages were not caused by a cyberattack, Berry said.
Agencies across the state told customers Thursday to hold off on taking care of business with them. They urged people to check their Facebook pages and websites for the latest information.
Other agencies affected by the outage Thursday included:
- Department of Health
- Department of Wildlife and Fisheries
- Office of Motor Vehicles
- Department of Transportation and Development
- Department of Children and Family Services
- Department of Veterans Affairs
- Department of Public Safety
- Department of Corrections
- Louisiana Workforce Commission
- Department of Revenue
- Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness
- Louisiana Economic Development
- Department of Natural Resources
- Department of Environmental Quality
- Department of Education