If you live in Louisiana and the cost of your flood insurance has gone up, you're not alone, a new LSU survey has found.
According to the 2023 Louisiana Survey, conducted each year since 2003 to capture changes in residents’ assessments of state government services, 54% of Louisianans who owned a flood insurance policy said the cost of coverage rose compared to last year.
In last year's survey, 50% of respondents said the cost of coverage rose compared to 2021.
Michael Henderson, director of the Louisiana Survey and professor of political communication at LSU, said the two years of self-reported results clearly show people in Louisiana are paying more for flood insurance than before.
“When we see numbers this robust, especially this year and last year, that suggests that there’s probably not a lot of random fluctuation here," he said. "This is probably a real thing where people genuinely believe that they are going up.”
While the rise from 50% to 54% of policy owners saying their flood insurance increased is within the margin of error for the survey, two years of such significant results is noteworthy, Henderson said.
The survey only began asking respondents about flood insurance costs last year as a response to its rising importance as an issue for state residents.
“Flood insurance was looking like an issue a couple of years ago, and it’s probably been an issue for quite some time, but it was starting to get some prominent attention and media coverage because of the recent floods and flooding related to other natural disasters," he said. "We also heard reports that flood insurance is expensive and that it’s getting to be more expensive."
Researchers from the Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs, within the Manship School of Mass Communication at LSU, conducted the study from March 22 to April 4 and polled 500 adult residents through traditional telephone-based surveys from across the state.
In addition to concerns caused by devastating storms like hurricanes Ida and Laura, rising sea levels and land loss have made Louisiana much more vulnerable to flooding.
And the federal government, which oversees flood insurance, plans to change how premiums are charged in a way that could significantly ratchet up costs for people in Louisiana. Recent estimates project policyholders in the state will see increases of 134% on average, phased in at 18% per year, though some communities could see far more or far less than that.
Compared to other topics on the survey through the years, Henderson said the questions about insurance policies have pushed researchers to continue observing how Louisianans feel about the cost.
“There’s definitely a public perception, especially for homeowner’s insurance and also flood insurance, that these prices are going up," he said. "People already felt that way a year ago and now they feel that way even more now.”