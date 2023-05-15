The Louisiana State Capitol will light its tower blue and gold tonight in celebration of "Southern University System Day at the Capitol."
Meanwhile, for organizations interested in requesting lighting on the capitol to commemorate their special days and events, applications are available at the Office of State Buildings by visiting doa.la.gov/doa/osb/forms.
"When we get a request, it goes to Buildings and Grounds," Commissioner of the Division of Administration Jay Dardenne, whose office oversees the Office of State Buildings previously told The Advocate. "They immediately send it over to the Legislature — who does or does not give the request the green light, no pun intended."
Both the speaker of the House and president of the Senate must approve the request with their signatures before the lighting can be scheduled. The request must include what the lights represent. There is no charge for lighting the Capitol.
Those who simply are curious about the colors can call the Shop at the Top gift shop, located at the top of the State Capitol, at (225) 342-7317, which usually is able to provide an explanation. Daily shop hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.