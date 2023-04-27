Louisiana has been approved for its fourth round of pandemic benefits for free or reduced-price meals for eligible children, grades K-12, in the current school year and summer.
Children younger than 6, who are in daycare and whose family is enrolled in the supplemental nutrition assistance program (SNAP), are also eligible for the benefits.
The state Department of Children and Family Services announced the U.S. Department of Agriculture's approval on Wednesday for Louisiana's continuing pandemic-based meal benefits for children.
Louisiana will begin disbursing payments to eligible households in early May, with summer benefit issuances following in late summer, the Department of Children and Family Services said.
Eligible families are able to access their payments via state-issued electronic benefit transfer cards.
For the current school year, benefits will be based on the number of days per month a child missed school due to COVID, at a rate of $8.18 per day, the Department of Children and Family Services said.
For the summer, a single lump sum payment of $120 will be distributed around the end of the summer to every child who was eligible for the pandemic-based benefits during the last month of the current school year.
The eligible families of children in daycare will be able to purchase SNAP-eligible food items at grocery stores.
For more information about the pandemic-electronic benefit transfer program, families can visit www.pebt-la.org.