This summer, Louisiana has suffered through record-breaking temperatures. Now, Louisiana residents are faced with more life-threatening conditions, as the abnormal heat has contributed to a rapid breakout of wildfires.
As of Friday afternoon, more than half a dozen fires burned across Louisiana, according to Wildfire Aware. This online dashboard tracks wildfires, their level of containment, start date and even name.
Here's everything you need to know about the wildfires burning in Louisiana.
360 wildfires and counting
Beauregard Parish issued a mandatory evacuation on Thursday evening as the parish battles Tiger Island Fire—the largest wildfire in the state.
As of Friday morning, that wildfire was only 50% contained, marking a setback in the firefight. It was 65% on Friday afternoon.
This month, around 360 wildfires have burned about 20,000 acres in the state. Tiger Island Fire has more than tripled this original round-up, as the blaze went through 16,000 acres just this week, according to authorities.
The impact
At least one death has been tied to a recent fire. A Franklinton man's body was found in the wreckage of a home burned in a brush fire last week.
No deaths have been reported in connection to the Tiger Island Fire. However, Gov. John Bel Edwards on Wednesday warned of “potentially tragic” outcomes if residents ignore the statewide burn ban.
Dozens of homes and other structures have burned in fires across the state.
The cause
Low humidity, skyrocketing temperatures and strong winds are causing the fires to spread rapidly, according to the National Weather Service. The high-pressure system is causing the smoke to remain in the air.
Dry conditions have minimized the amount of water available to firefighters. Wind and lack of moisture are the biggest reasons that the wildfires continue to be a tough battle to fight.
Who is fighting the fires?
Fire department support has been converging on the wildfires from agencies across the state.
Fire departments from cities like Baton Rouge and Scott and several towns in Texas have provided equipment and reinforcements.
Burn ban and other warnings
On August 7, the Louisiana Fire Marshal issued a statewide burn ban. That burn ban was then expanded on Aug. 25 to remove all exceptions for agriculture. Violation of the burn ban could result in criminal or civil penalties or both.
The burn ban affirms that residents should avoid taking part in outdoor burning. This does not apply to the use of fire for short, recreational occasions, including the use of barbecue grills, fire pits and small campfires.
Christopher Bannan, a meteorologist from the National Weather Service, says that residents should refrain from throwing cigarettes from car windows, as the combination of just two sparks and gusty winds could quickly spread fire.
Residents should stay attentive to where they are driving. Driving through tall grass or parking on dry grass is not something that should be done at this time, as catalytic converters can cause fires. Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain says if carrying a load, drivers should make sure that emergency chains are not hitting asphalt and sparking flames.
The wildfire smoke could result in visibility issues, according to Cameron Kowalski, a National Weather Forecaster in Lake Charles. People with asthma or other breathing conditions should refrain from entering smoky areas, as this could cause further issues.