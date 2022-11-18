The acting secretary of Louisiana’s embattled Department of Children and Family Services told state lawmakers Friday she would ensure workers lay eyes on each child whose case demands an immediate response.
Terri Porche Ricks succeeded former DCFS Secretary Marketa Garner Walters last week, after Walters resigned amid public outcry over the deaths of multiple children DCFS had been warned about. Ricks told legislators she would help close the staffing and communication gaps at DCFS that have allowed neglected children to fall through the cracks.
“Did every child that was supposed to be seen today get seen?” Ricks said to members of the Senate Select Committee on Women and Children at a Friday afternoon hearing. “And if somehow we ran out of space and time … then can we at least ask law enforcement to do a well check of that household until we can get to it? This is what we’re solving for right now, this is what I want to know.”
As Ricks testified, state Sen. Regina Barrow, D-Baton Rouge, showed photos of 20-month-old Jahrei Paul and 2-year-old Mitchell Robinson. Both boys died from fentanyl after warnings to DCFS. She also invited state Sen. Mike Fesi, R-Houma, to send her a photo of 2-year-old Ezekiel Harry, who died in July from blunt force trauma and was found in a trash can.
Paul died on Halloween, about a week after a caller told DCFS that his family was using drugs. No DCFS worker visited him during that time span. DCFS officials said the worker assigned Paul’s case resigned and tried to hand the case to a manager who was in fact out sick that week.
Robinson overdosed and died June 26 after being hospitalized twice before for fentanyl in his system. Health care workers filed three reports about him to DCFS, the final of those a week before his death. DCFS officials did not contact Robinson’s family before he died; they said a worker went out on sick leave after one attempt and that no one else picked up the case.
And while a neighbor said she reported Harry’s family to both DCFS and police, DCFS denies having a record of it. Ricks included Harry in her testimony, saying the three "represent all of the children in Louisiana that we are concerned for."
Ricks told lawmakers that a new “case assigner” in DCFS’ Baton Rouge office started work this week. That person monitors cases received from the agency’s centralized intake hotline and assigns them to workers, she said. She also said DCFS is working with Casey Family Programs, a national foundation focused on child welfare, to find out if the agency needs to hire more case assigners or make other changes.
“The case assigner is the difference,” Ricks said. “This is the latest expression of, ‘We must do this differently.’”
State Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, said the position sounded important enough that DCFS should add it to each region as soon as possible. Ricks agreed.
“We keep putting Band-Aids where stitches should be,” Jackson said. “We keep putting new responsibilities on employees that are already extremely busy.”
Ricks said she hopes to add another layer to DCFS management to free area directors from administrative issues. Directors should be able to focus on the “the practice of child welfare” instead of spending their time doing things like organizing trainings, she said.
Still, Ricks said that while DCFS can try to hire more workers and adopt new policies, she needs state lawmakers to put resources toward the societal problems that often lead children to the agency’s doorstep. While case numbers usually ebb and flow, she said cases right now only seem to be trending upward.
“We all need to figure this out,” Ricks said. “We need fewer drug-exposed babies, and we need fewer overwhelmed mothers and fathers and caretakers.”