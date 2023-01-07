Louisiana's Rose Parade entry of a colorful riverboat parade float, the "Celebration Riverboat," was awarded the Showmanship Award at the 2023 Rose Parade.
The 134th Rose Parade was broadcast internationally from Pasadena, California, on Jan. 2, and its award to Louisiana's entry honors the float's design, creativity and performance featuring Louisiana musicians, the state Office of Tourism said.
"Thousands and thousands of flowers, seeds and leaves were used to create the float," said Betsy Barnes, press secretary for the agency.
It's the second year that Louisiana participated with a float in the parade. Last year, its floral riverboat float received the Rose Parade's Wrigley Legacy Award for the most outstanding display of floral presentation, float design and entertainment.
This year's float featured a live performance, mid-parade, by Lainey Wilson of Baskin, Louisiana, a Country Music Association Award winner and a Louisiana music ambassador.
Co-sponsors of Louisiana's 2023 award-winning float and riders were Visit Baton Rouge, Visit Lafayette, and the convention and visitors bureaus of Tangipahoa Parish, Shreveport-Bossier City, Plaquemines Parish and the city of Natchitoches.
The float's 22 riders included Amber DeFatta, a former patient of the Shriners Hospital, honoring the 100th anniversary of the Shreveport-based hospital that has locations worldwide.
Louisiana's "Celebration Riverboat" was among 39 floats in the 2023 Rose Parade, along with 21 marching bands and 16 equestrian units.
The grand marshal for the parade was Gabrielle Giffords, the former Arizona congresswoman who survived a mass shooting. This year's parade theme was "Turning the Corner," celebrating the potential that each new year brings.