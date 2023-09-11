Nearly one in five people who called to report child abuse last year abandoned their calls while waiting for someone to pick up, while the average wait time for someone to answer a call on the hotline was about 7 minutes, a recent audit found.
The report, released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor, says Louisiana's Department of Children and Family Services needs better metrics to track whether it is responding to reports of abuse and neglect quickly enough or processing them efficiently. The report comes after the Legislature called for more scrutiny of the child welfare agency.
Last year, multiple children died after DCFS received reports about their potential abuse but before workers checked on the children. The agency also struggled to hire and keep staffers.
Auditors combed through the 250,000 reports made to DCFS’ hotline over the last five years, finding that more than 17% of callers opted to receive a callback if staff were busy and nearly 19% abandoned their calls while waiting for an answer.
But without targets for best practices in those categories, it’s hard to evaluate their success.
“DCFS has not developed performance targets for all important hotline metrics including wait time, callbacks, and the number of calls abandoned that would help it evaluate [centralized intake] performance,” the audit says.
For the lone performance indicator on call volume that DCFS has developed, the agency is not meeting its goal. DCFS aims for staff to answer 66% of hotline calls directly, without the caller needing to leave a voicemail. Auditors found that staff only answered 60% of calls directly last year.
In response to the findings, DCFS Secretary Terri Porche Ricks wrote the agency will research best practices and develop targets for live calls, callbacks, speed to answer, abandoned calls and more. She said they’ll monitor those outcomes on a regular basis, and that their team already analyzes data regularly to figure out how their staffing structure should work.
Auditors also shared concerns that not all "mandatory reporters" of abuse, such as teachers, physicians and counselors, are filing their reports correctly.
DCFS’ centralized intake system includes both a 24/7 hotline to report abuse and neglect and an online portal for mandatory reporters. The online portal is only supposed to be for non-urgent reports, but auditors found that emergency reports submitted in the online portal increased by more than 47% between 2019 and 2022.
Ricks emphasized that DCFS has tried to clearly communicate that the online portal is for non-emergencies: It requires those who log on to confirm that their report does not involve child death, drug-exposed newborns, human trafficking and more. It also requires reporters to verify that the child is not at immediate risk of harm.
She said the agency is working with a consulting firm to improve communication around the online portal.
“As we work to educate mandatory reporters, the DCFS hotline will remain the primary intended method of communicating emergency reports,” Ricks wrote in response to auditors. “Through the hotline, staff can dialogue with the reporter and have a dynamic conversation relative to the issues surrounding their concerns.”
Staffing remains a concern for the agency as well: DCFS had 51 staffers answering hotline calls as of May 2023. But DCFS did not receive additional staff to help process reports when they implemented their online portal in 2018, according to the audit. Keeping up with both the hotline and online portal has stretched staff too thin, DCFS said.
Ricks said the agency needs 14 additional staffers in centralized intake. If they receive them, she said they could consider creating a new team solely to handle reports that come in through the online portal.
Auditors did compliment DCFS for the double-layered system it uses to determine whether to accept or reject reports of child abuse. The agency has two levels of review to make those decisions.
Auditors found that even in reports from mandatory reporters, many are screened out. For example, DCFS accepted 19,122 reports from school professionals over the last five years. But the agency did not accept 31,667 reports from school professionals in the same time period.
