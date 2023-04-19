Touting it as a step toward solving Louisiana's affordable housing problems, local and state officials unveiled a 99-unit, low-income senior community on Wednesday in south East Baton Rouge Parish.
"If you have elderly family members, you have a sense of comfort knowing your parent, your aunt, your church member can age with dignity," said J. Daniels, CEO of the East Baton Rouge Parish Housing Authority. "To live in a place that has a level of quality such as this, it's a game-changer for families."
Cypress Pinchback was developed by Partners Southeast, the real estate development arm of the parish housing authority, and this month opened its doors at 501 Gardere Lane to people 62 and older.
The four-story, $25 million development includes outdoor areas, community rooms, a gym and a wellness center for health-care providers, amenities that show respect to the complex's elderly residents, said Tammy Fowler, director of the U.S. Housing and Urban Development New Orleans Field Office.
The area is in dire need of redevelopment, and the complex's construction should aid in attracting businesses and developers, Daniels said.
Along with the parish housing authority and HUD, money for the project was secured through multiple local, state and federal sources, including nearly $4 million in Community Development Block Grant funds provided to the state after the 2016 floods, according to a news release. The parish housing authority purchased the property for the complex in 2017 for $500,000.
Noting the 2016 floods and recent hurricanes, Louisiana Treasurer John Schroder announced a partnership with Entergy to provide backup electric generation to the complex and all of its units in the event of a widespread power failure in Baton Rouge.
The complex was named after Louisiana's first and only Black governor and the founder of Southern University, Pinckney Benton Steward Pinchback, Louisiana Department of Administration Commissioner Jay Dardenne noted. Pinchback was acting governor for about a month in late 1872 and early 1873 during the volatile period of Reconstruction following the Civil War, Dardenne said.
"More than a century later, things have changed, and they've changed for the better," Dardenne said. "One of the reasons they've changed for the better is what we celebrate today."