The director of LSU's Golden Band From Tigerland announced his resignation Friday after 10 years with the program, according to the university band.
Dr. Kelvin Jones said Friday he would be resigning from his positions as Director of the Tiger Band at LSU and Assistant Director of Bands for "personal matters," according to a Facebook post by the LSU Tiger Band.
"I can’t thank each of you enough for the love over the years and support for me and my family," Jones said in the post. "You all have been such a huge blessing in my life that I am eternally grateful for. Forever LSU.”
Jones began his career at LSU in 2013 as a graduate assistant.