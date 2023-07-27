Kelvin Jones had been playing with his 11-month-old son, Kye-Parker, for nearly an hour during the Fourth of July holiday when he paused and looked up at his wife.
"When is the last time I played like this with him?" he asked his wife Felicia.
"Since he's been born," she replied.
In that moment, Jones realized that the responsibility of leading LSU's Tiger Band was taking time away from his two sons, Kye-Parker and 8-year-old Samuel. Days later, on July 8th, he posted on Facebook that he was stepping down.
The news surprised many in the LSU band community, and led to an outpouring of gratitude and support — more than 303 people commented on the Facebook post.
"You brought a legendary band to a whole new level. You were just what they needed," one commenter said.
"God bless you Dr. Jones. I can’t put into words how much I appreciate what you’ve taught me," another wrote. "You are a wonderful music educator and I am so blessed to have gotten to work with you."
When Jones chose to be a band director in the tenth grade, he never imagined it would take him to a job like leading the Golden Band from Tigerland.
“I totally love LSU, it’s my alma mater and I put a lot of years, blood, sweat and tears into the program," he said. "I’m forever going to be a Tiger, I definitely loved my time there and relish the students and relationships I’ve built even with the coaches."
But Jones says he has found it important to step back and focus on his family — and Kye-Parker specifically.
A diagnosis and missed football games
Kye-Parker, Jones said, has a rare birth defect called schizencephaly in one hemisphere of his brain.
According to the National Institute of Health, schizencephaly is characterized by abnormal slits, or clefts, in the cerebral hemispheres of the brain and can lead to cognitive delays, among other symptoms.
"One side of your brain operates at a different capacity than the other side so there have just been things there that I just want to be more around," Jones said.
Kye-Parker's diagnosis, along with support from his wife and an acknowledgment he hasn't been able to spend as much quality time as he would like with his sons, led to Jones' decision to leave.
"My oldest son plays football on Saturdays and I can’t be there because we have games or just missing the simple things of helping them out after school and before school," Jones said. "Because of the nature of the beast, you take so much time away from what you normally do and so I wanted to take a moment to be like ‘okay, while I can, let me try to be in a more active role and presence in their life.'"
Dreams of music
Since his teenage years, Jones says he knew he wanted to have a career that blended his two passions: interacting with people and playing music.
His grandfather was a band director, but Jones said some people actually discouraged him from becoming a band director. While in tenth grade, Jones said he was told the time commitment would be a lot to manage while living a full life.
So he went home, prayed about it and then slept on a decision that would chart the course of his future.
“Next morning, I woke up and was like 'I love people and I love music so I’m gonna be a band director' and it was literally that easy for me." he said. "Then I just kinda forged that path there. Now did I ever have aspirations to be over a marching band like at LSU? Never in a million years.”
Jones' passion for music and connection led him to Jackson State, where he completed his undergraduate studies in 2007. After two years at LSU obtaining his master's degree, Jones then took on the role of band director at West Feliciana High School in St. Francisville.
After four years, from 2009 until 2013, Jones decided to go back to LSU and earn his doctorate degree.
Jones said he was able to grow within the program and build relationships that helped him earn the role of assistant director in 2016 and, eventually, the interim position as director of the Tiger Band in the spring of 2019.
“Things just hit me a little differently to help manifest themselves on top of the musician that I am and teacher that I am as well," he said. "It was helpful that I’ve taught in the area, so just from a recruiting standpoint I have a lot of great relationships with directors. It’s those things that help manifest themselves to where it opened up opportunities and doors for me to then walk through with those people.”
Marching Band memories
During his second stint at LSU, beginning with his time as part of the band during his doctorate degree process, Jones said he developed many of the memories he'll never forget.
One of his favorites: He was the interim director in 2019, when LSU's football team played Alabama in Tuscaloosa. Jones said a member of the Alabama training staff was upset that the Tiger Band played right up until the center touched the ball, indicating that the next play was seconds away from taking place.
On the first drive of the game, three minutes in and with Alabama near the goal line, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa fumbled the ball and LSU recovered.
Jones said he feels like the band helped set the tone for that game, which ended in a 46-41 win for LSU. The Tigers charged through the season undefeated and won the national championship.
"As soon as the center puts his hand on the ball, we stopped playing. But they were getting livid and saying that 'when Tua breaks the f-ing huddle, y'all need to stop f-ing playing," Jones said. "But I looked at the drum major and told him to do it again. So we do it a third time and then Tua fumbles the ball."
"We felt we had an impact on the game," he said.
There are numerous other stories: Fans rushing the field at Tiger Stadium after a dramatic 10-7 LSU victory over Ole Miss in 2014; LSU defeating Auburn in 2018 on a last-second field goal by then-kicker Cole Tracy. Jones said he will forever cherish reminiscing on those games and time spent with the Tiger Band.
"It takes a certain kind of kid to even get into LSU and so being around kids like that on a daily basis is what I’m really going to miss the most. Because they really helped make me who I was and am from all my time and experiences there," he said. "From insight to jokes to stories to seeing how they’re growing and impacting the world, it was truly a blessing to be there and mostly because of them."
'Forever a Tiger'
Jones said he's already enjoying the extra time he gets to spend with his sons, but hasn't ruled out a return to teaching music in some form in the future.
"There have been some already that have reached out, but who's to say what may happen in the future," he said. "Right now, I’m relishing the time I get to spend with my family, but you could very well see me leading a program or definitely helping out with music in some regard, that’s for sure. How that’s going to look, only God knows that one.”
There has been some speculation about why Jones abruptly stepped down from a band that has had huge success in recent years, even earning a Grammy nomination back in November.
Jones said he wanted to make it clear in his Facebook post that he was not forced out of the role. It was a personal decision that he made in the best interest of himself and his family.
“I added an extra paragraph at the bottom so people can chill — just because I get some people are told they can either resign or get fired, but that was not my case at all," he said. "It was just me looking at my family dynamics and being like ‘I’m a bit out of balance right now’ and I don’t want to be.”
As a military kid who was born in Greenville, Mississippi and grew up living in multiple states throughout his childhood, Jones said he's always been a fan of LSU and claims Louisiana as his home state because of the time he's spent here in his adult years.
While his future has yet to be written, Jones made it clear that his past and present is tied to LSU in ways that will make him forever grateful to have lead the Tiger Band.
"I wouldn’t want it to come across as ‘this guy is jaded by LSU’ because it’s none of that," he said. "I love LSU and my time there. I’m forever a Tiger in my eyes.”