Biking down Highland Road last weekend, LSU student and junior kinesiology major Chandler Power didn't even see the car coming.
“There’s one place on Highland where there’s construction and the sidewalk was blocked, so I was riding and thought for sure this car that was very far away would see me," he said. "They didn’t see me, didn’t care or thought they had enough room but it was close."
Power narrowly avoided being hit, but the incident is one that LSU students on campus have either experienced or heard about firsthand.
An analysis of LSU Police data found that 41 pedestrians were hit on campus in five years from 2013 to 2018.
At least four suffered incapacitating injuries, including a woman placed in a medically induced coma for two weeks after a spinal injury.
Ten other pedestrians suffered injuries the LSU Police Department described as “moderate" during that period, with 15 more complaining of possible injuries.
Since March 11, LSU Police have reported 44 hit-and-run incidents in their daily crime log. A total of 41 cases have been either cleared or closed, with three incidents still open cases as of May 12.
Many of these incidents have taken place at busy intersections near campus, mostly crossing Highland Road or Nicholson Drive.
Power said that despite a few close calls, he doesn't feel unsafe walking or biking on campus and makes sure to pay attention when traveling through busier areas on campus.
“It just depends on where I’m at; some places are no problem and you just wait for the light and go, trusting that everyone is going to follow the rules," he said. "Other places, especially Nicholson and Burbank where they have those five-way traffic deals going on, that’s pretty scary.”
With pedestrian safety remaining an issue through the years, a group of LSU journalism students in 2022 decided to do their part in raising awareness about the problem.
Tasked with identifying an issue at LSU and then spending the semester executing a political communications strategy to solve it, five students at the Manship School of Mass Communication started work on what they called the TigerCross Project.
The five students — Amelia Gabor, Madelyn Cutrone, Charlie Stephens, Marshall Mills and Emma Chance — set out to raise funds for a Creative Crosswalk to raise awareness about pedestrian safety around campus.
The group was able to select an available location, secure a grant of $5,000 from student government and President William F. Tate IV's support to implement the crosswalk before the fall semester — and their work on the project — ended.
A new group of five students — Isabella Matthews, Fredlicia Phillips, Karson Roberts, Jonathan Burke and Emy Youngblood — took on the work of finishing the project this semester.
Matthews, a sophomore mass communication student and the project's group leader, was able to secure Baton Rouge artist Marc Fresh to paint the crosswalk and worked to implement an acceptable design.
“With the inclusion of the lines, we thought that it was a perfect way to marry a crosswalk and also an art installation while still maintaining the integrity of LSU spirit, purple and gold, etc.” she said. “We didn’t want something that was just Mike the Tiger; we wanted something that was still very much LSU-themed but different. It’s supposed to stand out, and walking across the lily pads was sort of what we wanted, it felt interactive, and so we were very happy with the design overall.”
Youngblood said that despite some early hesitation, she loves the crosswalk design.
“I love it a lot. I was actually nervous at first because I didn’t feel like it was what I had envisioned, personally, at the beginning," she said. "But now that it’s kind of coming along, a lot of my friends have been sending me pictures every day as the process is going on and it’s making me very happy finally seeing it come together. This whole semester of an idea and seeing it come into creation, it’s really fulfilling for me personally.”
While it won't completely solve the issue of pedestrian safety near campus, Youngblood said she hopes the project can help bring awareness and lead students to ask questions about how to protect themselves and others traveling across the LSU campus.
"People are going to walk by it, ask themselves, 'What is that?' and it'll make them look it up," she said. "Hopefully people can learn more about it."