LSU canceled classes Tuesday — the second day of the semester — because of a power outage.
The outage affected more than 4,000 customers on Tuesday morning in Baton Rouge. It knocked out air conditioning during an extended period of brutal heat; the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory, with heat indexes expected to climb above 110 degrees.
Residence halls, on-campus apartments and dining halls remained open, the university said in an email to students. The dining halls were distributing boxed lunches and bottled water.
"Since quickly cooling our buildings back down will be an issue, campus will remain closed for the day," the email said. "Residence halls will be top priority for restoring power and getting back to normal temperatures."
The outage affected the surrounding area around LSU as well.
The LSU Lab school canceled classes Tuesday, and McKinley High School and McKinley Elementary both went without power in the morning. Companion Animal Alliance, the nearby animal shelter, also closed temporarily Tuesday due to a lack of power.
Around 10:45 a.m., Entergy reported that power had been restored for most customers.
The outages, which were reported around 7:10 a.m., were caused by a transmission source that went down in the area, said David Freese, spokesman for Entergy.
"We will be working quickly and safely to restore power," he said.
Those experiencing outages are in the 70808 and 70802 area codes.
On Monday, more than a thousand customers along Siegen Lane lost power, further snarling an already infamous traffic bottleneck.
