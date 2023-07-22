The Golden Band From Tigerland has a new leader.
Dr. Simon Holoweiko, currently the Associate Director of Bands, will serve as the next director of the 325-member Tiger Band at LSU.
Holoweiko joined the faculty in 2020. He also leads the LSU Symphonic Winds and teaches conducting courses at the university.
Before coming to LSU, he held a faculty appointment at Michigan State University and taught in a Florida public school system.
The news comes two weeks after Dr. Kelvin Jones announced his resignation as Director of the Tiger Band after 10 years with the program. Jones said in a statement he was resigning to focus on his family.
In a Facebook post, the band also named Weston Lewis as Visiting Assistant Director of Bands for the upcoming season.
Lewis holds wind conducting and music education degrees from LSU and the University of Houston. He is also a doctoral degree candidate from the University of Texas at Austin.
As part of his new position, Lewis will assist with the marching band, conduct the symphonic band and teach undergraduate conducting courses.
Rob Dowie, Assistant Director of Bands and Director of Operations for the department, also assists with the marching band.
Damon Talley continues to serve as Director of Bands at the school.