BR.lsuarrests252.101217.jpg

An LSU Police Dept. vehicle leaves the parking lot Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at its headquarters, located next to Tiger Stadium, background, to take to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison two of the 10 men booked on charges related to the Sept. 14 death of one of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity LSU chapter's pledges, freshman Maxwell Gruver, 18, who autopsy reports showed had a high blood alcohol level. Ten men, most of whom were members of the fraternity, were booked on hazing, and one, Matthew Alexander Naquin, was additionally booked on negligent homicide.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

An LSU student was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night and the case is under investigation, the university said Monday. 

"LSU Police continue to investigate an incident that occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday night near West Chimes Street," LSU said.  "The University is providing every available resource to support any students impacted by this incident."

The injury was non-life-threatening, LSU said. 

"LSU Police have reopened the area to the public and continue to work the case around the clock. As we uncover more details, we will provide updates, and we encourage anyone with information related to this matter to contact the LSU Police Department," the university said. 

The police department's phone number is (225) 578-3231.

Email Ellyn Couvillion at ecouvillion@theadvocate.com.