An LSU student was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound Sunday night and the case is under investigation, the university said Monday.
"LSU Police continue to investigate an incident that occurred around 8 p.m. Sunday night near West Chimes Street," LSU said. "The University is providing every available resource to support any students impacted by this incident."
The injury was non-life-threatening, LSU said.
"LSU Police have reopened the area to the public and continue to work the case around the clock. As we uncover more details, we will provide updates, and we encourage anyone with information related to this matter to contact the LSU Police Department," the university said.
The police department's phone number is (225) 578-3231.