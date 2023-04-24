An LSU Police Dept. vehicle leaves the parking lot Wednesday, Oct. 11, 2017 at its headquarters, located next to Tiger Stadium, background, to take to East Baton Rouge Parish Prison two of the 10 men booked on charges related to the Sept. 14 death of one of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity LSU chapter's pledges, freshman Maxwell Gruver, 18, who autopsy reports showed had a high blood alcohol level. Ten men, most of whom were members of the fraternity, were booked on hazing, and one, Matthew Alexander Naquin, was additionally booked on negligent homicide.