After one of the deadliest years on Louisiana roads, an LSU research team is using artificial intelligence to research driver behavior that leads to crashes.
The LSU Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety, or CARTS, has received a $950,000 grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to create an AI engine.
Based on the AI engine, researchers under LSU computer scientist and LSU Department of Environmental Science professor Supratik Mukhopadhyay, will analyze videos to identify high-risk traffic situations around commercial vehicles.
Helmut Schneider, CARTS executive director and lead principal investigator on the project, said the information generated will include data recorded by cameras as commercial vehicles pass them.
"That will help us get some insight into how commercial vehicle crashes happen and what connection there is between passenger cars and trucks so that we can learn about how to prevent those crashes," he said.
Schneider said project researchers noted the high number of traffic and pedestrian fatalities across Louisiana last year as an area of concern that the AI could hopefully address.
According to the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, 972 people died on Louisiana roads in traffic fatalities in 2021, a 17 percent increase from the 828 statewide in 2020. State data show there were a record 993 highway deaths in 2007.
There were also all-time highs in pedestrian fatalities across the state and in East Baton Rouge Parish.
“I’ve known people who have survived car crashes, especially those involving large, commercial trucks, and I know they can be devastating,” Mukhopadhyay said in a statement.
While Mukhopadhyay and computer science faculty at LSU developed the AI, Schneider said CARTS is responsible for analysis once data has been gathered.
Imagining future applications in training and transportation policy, Schneider said the AI could have many uses beyond just analyzing commercial vehicle data and driver behavior.
“It could be used to train commercial truck drivers better to deal with their interactions with cars and trucks," he said. "There could even be changes in policy or requirements or even legislation that anything we discover that needs attention.”
This is the third competitive grant from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that CARTS researchers at LSU have been able to attract.
With more than $950,000 in support from the U.S. Department of Transportation, researchers will be able to build dashboards that provide insights into what factors contribute to crashes with commercial motor vehicles and how distracted driving plays a role.
Schneider said he sees a lot of potential for the future of artificial intelligence, comparing the project to what a Tesla does out on the road in real time.
"It’s similar to Tesla, their cars have an artificial intelligence which reads what is going on in the street and reacts to it," he said. "We’re doing a similar thing, we’re looking at what happens in the videos and the situations where they almost crash that give us a better understanding of how crashes happen."