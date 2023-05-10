LSU issued an apology on behalf of basketball star Flau'jae Johnson, who took a song off social media after criticism of the lyrics, which mentioned 9-11, Fox News reported.
The song, posted on Tuesday, was a remix of "Put it on Da Floor" by rapper Lotto and included the lyrics "In this 911, blowing smoke just like them towers."
"911" was a play on words, referencing the Porsche car and Sept. 11.
Fox News said LSU issued a statement Tuesday night saying: "We spoke with Flau’jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together."
Johnson was born Nov. 3, 2003, more than two years after the attack.
Johnson has been rapping since she was a child, following in the footsteps of her late father, Jason Johnson, who was known commercially as Camoflauge, She signed with Jay-Z’s label, Roc Nation, and appeared twice on "America’s Got Talent," becoming the first rap artist to receive the show's "golden buzzer."
During her basketball recruiting process, LSU was the only program to take Johnson to a recording studio. Tigers coach Kim Mulkey approves of Johnson’s rap career so long as it does not interfere with her commitments to school and basketball.
Johnson averaged 11.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists as a freshman this season.
Executive sports editor Perryn Keys contributed to this report.