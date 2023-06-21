A Donaldsonville man has admitted to shooting several times into town homes in the D'Ville Village apartment complex last fall where, authorities said at the time, families with young children were living.
In a new plea agreement with Ascension Parish prosecutors, James Peters, 24, must serve three years of supervised probation and risks a 15-year jail sentence if he fails to live up to the requirements.
Interim Judge Madeline Jasmine of the 23rd Judicial District Court warned Peters on Tuesday in Gonzales of the potential prison time as she handed down the suspended jail sentence and probation.
At the time of the Oct. 19 shooting, sheriff's deputies accused Peters of firing multiple shots into three town homes that were occupied by a combined 15 children and four adults in the subsidized housing complex.
The children ranged in age from 2 to 15, deputies said.
Deputies reported finding 21 spent shell casings but no one was injured.
Deputies said at the time that a witness reported that Peters was firing in the direction of a man standing near one of the townhomes that was hit.
Peters was one of three men wearing masks who had ridden up on bicycles before the shooting. The witness reported seeing Peters briefly without his mask on as he smoked a cigarette before the shooting happened, deputies said.
Under the agreement with prosecutors, Peters only admitted to firing at the apartment buildings.
He pleaded guilty on Tuesday to one count of aggravated criminal damage to property and prosecutors dropped multiple counts of aggravated assault with a firearm and other charges.