A Central man was arrested Saturday, accused of trying to suffocate a woman with a mattress and burning her with a caustic cleaning product, after an argument turned violent from Thursday night into Friday afternoon, the arrest affidavit says.
The victim told East Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies at Lane Regional Medical Center, where she went to the emergency room for treatment, that the fight with the suspect, her boyfriend, Christopher Wheat, 37, began about 10 p.m. Thursday and turned violent into the next day until some time after noon, the arrest report says.
At the couple's residence in the 13000 block of Denham Road in Central, where their juvenile child was in a room of the home during the attack, Wheat struck and choked the woman, before trying to get her to swallow a cleaning product, at one point trying to force her jaws open, the woman told investigators. When that failed, he poured the contents on the woman's face and body, causing chemical burns, the affidavit says.
The victim said Wheat also tried to suffocate her with a bed mattress.
The affidavit reports two previous domestic violence incidents, both in 2014, between the suspect and the victim.
Wheat, who has an active restraining order order against him in another case, involving a different victim, the affidavit says, was arrested Saturday on counts of domestic abuse and battery child endangerment and second-degree battery.