As wildfires blazed across Louisiana, a Tickfaw man set fire to a debris field despite the statewide burn ban and warnings from law enforcement — but only after stopping by the fire department to warn that he was going to do it, officials said.
Robin Crawford went to the Natalbany Fire Department in Tickfaw on Saturday saying he was going to start a fire despite the statewide burn ban, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry said in a news release. Firefighters called LDAF enforcement agents.
Shortly after leaving the fire station, Crawford made a 911 call from the area of Old Genessee Road near La. 1065 in Tickfaw, saying he was going to start a large fire, the release said. When agents and Tangipahoa Sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene, Crawford had set an approximately 50 foot by 100 foot debris pile on fire and refused verbal commands to stop, then fled in his vehicle.
After a brief struggle, Crawford was arrested, the release said. The large fire he had set was put out by firefighters with the Natalbany Fire Department and the LDAF.
Crawford, 37, was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish jail on simple arson, violation of a burn ban, communicating false information about the planned arson, simple escape, flight from an officer, two counts of resisting an officer and misuse of 911, the LDAF.