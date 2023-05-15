A Prairieville man set fire to a mobile home with as many as six people inside after a fight, the State Fire Marshal's office said Monday.
On May 5, firefighters with the Prairieville Fire Department responded to a mobile home fire in the 38000 block of Smith Road in Ascension Parish, according to a news release.
State Fire Marshal investigators say two men, Jeremy Scherer and Jason Finley, had an argument in the mobile home that turned into a physical fight and threats with weapons, and a fire was intentionally set in a bedroom.
Scherer, 37, was booked into the Ascension Parish jail on May 12 on counts of aggravated arson and aggravated battery, the State Fire Marshal's Office said.
Finley, 43, was booked into the Ascension Parish jail on May 5 on a count of aggravated assault.